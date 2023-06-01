KC Sips: June specials, $2 lattes, and restaurant openings

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

District Pour House + Kitchen: District Pour House has reopened in a new location. Now in Shawnee, its neighbors include Drastic Measures, Transport Brewery, and McLain’s Market. Stop in this week or pop in while celebrating Old Shawnee Days this weekend. District Pour House offers cocktails, beer, and wine, plus American-style salads, appetizers, and entrees.

Acre: New to the Northland restaurant is Acre’s Chef’s Counter Hearth Experience and Chef Cooking Classes. Now anyone can learn pro tips for a properly grilled steak and to fold Acre’s signature cappelletti pasta. Or, if you’re less interested in being hands-on, try the hearth experience and enjoy a five-course, prix-fixe tasting menu prepared and presented by Chef Longres and his staff.

Kinship Cafe: Now you can enjoy Kinship coffee at home. Purchase 12 oz. bags of their first coffee drop! Blends include Brazil, Guatemala, and Kenya. Stop by their Strawberry Hill independence square, late nite bite

cafe for a fresh cup and a bag of beans.

June Features

Q39: Through the month of June, Q39 has a smart pairing whiskey for their famous Q. For $25, dine-in guests at both the Overland Park and Midtown Q39 locations can enjoy 4 pours from featured local distilleries: West Bottoms Whiskey Co., Union Horse, Tom’s Town, and J. Rieger & Co.

1900 Barker: Three words: lemon, rainbow, croissant. With two locations in Lawrence, you’ll have to go see these stunning pride pastries for yourself. The lemon cream croissants will be available through the month of June.

Mission Taco Joint: Throughout June, Mission Taco Joint in Crossroads and South Plaza are featuring a Unicorn Taco with a portion of proceeds from each taco donated to Transformations in Kansas City. This cute and colorful taco is a waffle cone dipped in pink-colored white chocolate, then filled with Fruity Pebbles cereal milk-flavored ice cream.

June 1

KC Craft Ramen: In Overland Park, KC Craft Ramen is celebrating its grand opening now through Sunday from 5-9 p.m. They offer ramen, handmade gyoza, and even mini bowls so you have room to sample even more!

June 2

Novel: Novel in Crossroads is throwing a special First Friday lunch special. Savor a delicately-plated four-course lunch for $45, and make it extra-special with half-price wine bottles. Reservations are recommended.

June 3

Zoë’s Doughies: Hotel Kansas City’s Executive Pastry Chef, Helen Jo Leach, is proud to host a fellow former Momofuku Milk Bar baker, Zoë Kanan, all the way from NYC. Zoë’s Doughies will be popped up at Hotel Kansas City’s Lobby Market at 10 a.m. and will offer hand-rolled bagels for brunch at The Town Company starting at 10:30 a.m.

PH Coffee: PH Coffee in Pendleton Heights is offering $2 lattes all day for Customer Appreciation Day! PH will be open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Country Club Plaza: 100 years calls for a big celebration! From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., visit the Plaza’s Centennial Celebration. The event features free Topsy’s popcorn with a color-changing commemorative cup while supplies last, plus live music, a Taylor Swift ticket giveaway, and more.

Independence Square: For an evening sip and stroll, check out the Wine and Brew Walk in Independence, MO. From 5-9 p.m., visit local businesses and vendors like Eclairs de la Lune, 3 Trails Brewing, Rochester Brewing & Roaster, St. James Winery, Stone Hill Winery, and many more. Tickets start at $25.

Late Nite Bite: Two of KC’s best plant-based food vendors are partnering for a sober community pop-up at 12th Street Post in West Bottoms. Cauldron Collective and Spicy Moon Foods will have food for sale. The event is free and open to all and runs from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

