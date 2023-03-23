KC Sips: Grand openings, mochi donuts, and a Parks & Rec pop-up

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Urban Prairie Coffee: In Shawnee, Urban Prairie Coffee has released its spring menu. Try a Peach Cobbler latte with peach and toffee nut, or Bee Latte with honey and lavender.

Tacos Valentina: Tacos Valentina is now serving lunch and dinner from their permanent residence at Torn Label Brewing Company in East Crossroads. Wednesdays through Sundays, enjoy tacos and more with housemade yellow corn tortillas.

Quirk Hard Seltzer: Boulevard Brewing Co’s darling seltzer line, Quirk, announced the return of last summer’s favorite flavor: Raspberry Rocket Pop. Look for the limited release on liquor and grocery store shelves soon.

Featured Fave

Blackhole Bakery: Have you tried the mochi donuts at Blackhole Bakery? Located at 5531 Troost Ave in KCMO, Blackhole offers a variety of pastries, bagels, and coffee. The $2 creative mochi donuts with rotating flavors are what they’re known for. I’ve had many, but frequently featured “plain” chocolate and chocolate-covered peanut butter flavors are my favorites.

Their savory pastries are a fabulous supplement to the sweet and chewy donuts, such as the caramelized onion and goat cheese puff for $4.75. A spinach, mushroom, and parmesan croissant makes a lovely brunch item. Blackhole goods can also be found at Novella Cafes in West Bottoms and Green Hills Library Center in the northland.

March 24

Vignettes: The North Kansas City bar transports you to Pawnee, IN through May 20. Channel your Leslie Knope energy into making reservations for this Parks and Rec-themed bar. Be like Donna and Tom and treat yo’self to anything and everything, and do it in style; or tap into your inner Ron Swanson and order nothing but bacon.

Boho Brewing: Celebrate the grand opening of Boho Brewing in Parkville from 3 – 10 p.m. The event features specials, prizes, and a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Boho specializes in Bohemian and German lagers.

March 25

Grand Coffee Co: Grand Coffee near Crown Center is celebrating its grand opening with pop-up shopping from a variety of vendors. From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. stop by to check out the spacious coffee shop and peruse the makers like Sugarfold, Annie Austen, and more.

March 26

SERVfun: The new pickleball and entertainment destination in Overland Park has a stellar Sunday special. Enjoy a morning of gameplay, or simply drive up to the Go Joe window for their Sunday special of two seasonal coffee drinks and two pastries from Ibis Bakery for $12. This runs from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Laya Center: Deep dive into “Blending Brews, the Art of Tea” with The Laya Center in Crossroads. From 1 – 5 p.m., experts will guide you through hands-on learning and sensory tea experiences. The cost is $85 and must be booked in advance.

Plan Ahead

Goat and Rabbit: Celebrate the “In the Spirit of Women” with expert bartenders Jill Cockson, Jenn Tosatto, and Matsumoto Mari on Monday, March 27. This benefit for MOSCA runs from 6 – 9 p.m. at Goat and Rabbit near 39th and State Line. A $5 ticket in advance saves you a spot.

Cliff’s Taphouse: On Monday, March 27, Cliff’s in Midtown is collaborating with Tom’s Town Distillery for a Spring Fling Cocktail Dinner! Tickets are $80 in advance and the dinner runs from 6 – 9 p.m. Savor four courses like grilled eye of ribeye with celery root soubise and grilled pineapple with honey mascarpone, each expertly paired with a Tom’s Town cocktail.

