KC Sips: Free giant nacho bar, an alpaca brunch, and record-breaking chocolate

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Orange by Devoured: Congratulations! One of KC’s favorite pizza pop-ups, Devoured, is in the fundraising stage for a brick-and-mortar concept and has just reached the minimum required amount. Click to learn more about Jhy Coulter’s food and plan.

Boho Brewing: Boho Brewing in Parkville now offers flights. Sample house-brewed beers such as IPA, cream ale, pale ale, kölsch, and more.

Colonial Gardens: Alpaca Brunch is back—now through September! This unique two-hour farm experience in Blue Springs provides guests with the opportunity to meet and learn about alpacas alongside a picnic. Book your brunch adventure for $35 per adult and $15 per child.

Spring menus: Do you make the switch to iced coffee as the weather warms up? Whatever your preferred temperature, coffee shops have something for you on their new spring menus. Try the curious Citrus Splash at Novella in West Bottoms and Green Hills Library Center, the Honey Lavender Chai Latte at Grand Coffee in Crossroads, the Crème Brûlée Lover at one of the seven Fat Bee Cafe locations in the metro, and the Ube Latte downtown in Hotel Kansas City’s cafe.

April 14

Pickleman’s: Opening today at 135th & Black Bob in Olathe is the fourth Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe in the area, following locations in downtown KC, Westport, and Waldo. Founded in Columbia, MO, in 2005, Pickleman’s offers artisan toasted sandwiches, soup, salad, and pizza.

April 15

Wyandotte County Ethnic Festival: Returning for its 15th year at Kansas City Kansas Community College from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m., this festival is open to the public with free admission and cash-only food vendors. The ethnic foods court will be located in the lobby, featuring foods from Kenya, Jamaica, Gambia, Hmong, Mexico, Peru, and more.

Servaes Brewing: From 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Servaes Brewing in Shawnee is celebrating the grand opening of their Mosaic Room. The expanded taproom event features a beer release, food vendors, guest taps, a dedicated kids’ area, and more.

The Black Pantry: Congratulations on two years in Midtown! Celebrate The Black Pantry with Vine Street Brewing, Rally Gin, and more at the open house event from 2-5 p.m.

Double Tap VR Bar & Arcade: Head to Double Tap in River Market for the official KC Current watch party. The game starts at 7 p.m. but get there early for the best seat. Enjoy food and drink specials, and giveaways, plus the Teal Mobile will be there with Current swag.

April 17

Russell Stover Chocolate: Kicking off a multifaceted Centennial Celebration, Russell Stover will be attempting a world record for the largest box of chocolates. The box is estimated to be 30 feet by 15 feet and will hold over 4,500 pounds of chocolate. Upcoming Centennial events include a $100K Giveaway Sweepstakes, a custom throwback t-shirt from Charlie Hustle, and a tour with the Russell Stover delivery truck stopping at events near you.

April 18

Tribe Street Kitchen: From 6 – 8 p.m., Tribe in River Market is celebrating its fifth birthday with a free giant nacho bar, live music, and their standard Tuesday special of $15 pitchers of Margs and Sangria. You had me at giant nacho bar!

Q39: Celebrate nine years of Q39 in Midtown! Executive Chef Philip Thompson is putting on a four-course dinner designed around favorites from menus past and inspiration for the future. Each course will feature a craft beverage, and tickets are $75 in advance.

Plan Ahead

Columbus Park Ramen: On April 21, Columbus Park Ramen is hosting a pop-up from 6-9 p.m. This is a first come, first served event featuring only Spicy Dan Dan Noodles and is expected to sell out quickly.

Bamboo Penny’s: Date change alert! Previously scheduled for April 15, Bamboo Penny’s is hosting a Thai New Year celebration on the patio outside at Barkley Square in Leawood now on April 22. Starting at 1 p.m., there will be authentic Thai street food created by Chef Penny Mufuka, a Thai fashion show, a Thai folk dance, and much more.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.