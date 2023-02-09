KC Sips: Four new restaurants, plus Game Day and V-Day help

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

Mother Clucker: Hot chicken has hit Shawnee. Mother Clucker has expanded from Parlor food hall in Crossroads to a second location near Johnson Drive and Neiman Rd, offering Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches, crinkle fries, slaw, and more.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill: Omaha-based Blue Sushi Sake Grill is now open in the former Bar Louie corner spot in the Power and Light District. The menu features traditional and creative maki, sashimi, and nigiri, including vegan options. New subscribers can sign up on their website for an instant $10 coupon.

VOO Lounge: Opening this Friday is a new piano bar and cocktail lounge in the historic Hotel Muehlebach building in downtown KC. Serving creative cocktails and food alongside resident pianist Will O’Keys, you’re sure to be entertained. They’re open Thursdays through Sundays and are currently booked this weekend, but reservations are available for the 6 and 9 p.m. seatings February 16 and beyond.

SERVfun: A new pickleball and entertainment space opens this Friday in Overland Park. SERV has indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, multiple bars and food concepts, but the real star may be the outdoor space! Comfortable seating, heaters and firepits, shade and turf, outdoor games, and massive screens make this a desirable gathering place beyond a pickleball destination. The service is friendly and accommodating, and I was impressed by the variety of food offerings.

February 10

Mean Mule: From 5 – 8 p.m. in Crossroads, Mean Mule is hosting a pep rally for the big game. Celebrate with season highlight reels, Snack Bar KC, apparel pop-ups, and locally-distilled tequila cocktails.

February 11

Apuesto: Local designer and influencer, Josue Montes, has collaborated with Codigo 1530 for a Private Barrel bottling of a rosa reposado tequila. The tequila is officially releasing this Saturday from 4 – 7 p.m., at The Monarch Bar near the Country Club Plaza. Montes’ goal is to provide an exceptional organic and ethically-sourced tequila while uplifting and enriching Latino and Gay communities.

McLain’s Market: McLain’s Market in Overland Park is throwing a romantic wine pairing event from 8 – 9:30 p.m. Enjoy four tastings of select Aubrey Vineyard wines paired with four specialty desserts, plus snacks and Sway Roasters coffee. Advance tickets are required.

February 12

Gametime: For house-party and potluck celebrations, places like Vegan Crave, Jack Stack, The Peanut, and Q39 have wings and other essentials for preorder and pickup.

If you prefer to dine out Sunday evening, head to Buffalo State Pizza in Crossroads, Hillsider’s in Strawberry Hill, Double Tap in River Market, The Levee in Westport, or a few of the Minsky’s Pizza locations.

And for some team spirit any time this weekend, check out the red kingdom-themed cocktail menu at Bar Stillwell in downtown KC, red and yellow bagels at Meshuggah locations, $3 burgers at Westport Flea Market, and a stunning Big Game Chocolate Collection from Christopher Elbow. Go Chiefs!

February 13

Servaes Brewing: From 6 – 9 p.m., Servaes Brewing in Shawnee is hosting a Galentine’s event. The fun will include food and art vendors, and music bingo at 7 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault. This evening celebrates female-owned businesses and is emceed by local foodie-celebrity, Kate McLiney of loKCal.

Bamboo Penny’s: In Leawood, another Galentine’s celebration is hosted by Bamboo Penny’s. The fun is in the Bamboo Room, with an optional three-course dinner, including a welcome cocktail or glass of pink Champagne for $40, plus activities like bingo and karaoke. Reservations are recommended but free.

February 14

Not everyone enjoys or celebrates Valentine’s Day. I see you. For the many lovebirds that do, there are a myriad of opportunities to celebrate with your special someone. Pickup gorgeous macarons and bonbons from The Town Co., or check out the restaurants with special holiday menus like Lazia, Third Street Social, Summit Grill, The Mason Jar, and Chewology. Reservations may be required. Ticketed dinners that still have space available (as of this writing) include Meat Mitch, Hey Hey Club, Strang Reserve, and Ombra.

Plan Ahead

Saltwell Kitchen & Farm: Venture to Overbrook, KS, for a romantic and gourmet farm-to-table experience at Saltwell. The dinner features eight courses inspired by the seasons, local ingredients, neighboring farmers, and foraged foods. Calvin Arsenia will be performing for guests Feb. 18. Reservations are required.

Drastic Measures: Looking for a special someone(s)? Drastic Measures is here to help with Drastic Matches. That’s the name of their LGTBQIA+ Speed “Dating” cocktail event in partnership with Equality Kansas Metro KC. For low-pressure matching, enjoy a cocktail or non-alcoholic drink while groups rotate at intervals. Register in advance—it’s anticipated to sell out.

Q39: Q39 is hosting a special dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at their Overland Park location in support of Bee KC. Money raised from reserved ticket sales and bottles of their Honey BBQ Glaze support hive materials, beekeeping tools, bee suits, honey extractors, and more.

