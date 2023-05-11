KC Sips: Five openings, Mother’s Day guide, & Boulevard for KC Current

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Openings

Chingu Coffee: Chingu Coffee, a sister establishment to Chingu, has its soft opening now through this Sunday, from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on 47th St. in West Plaza.

Tacos El Gallo: In addition to the location on Southwest Boulevard, Tacos El Gallo is now open in Mission. This family-owned restaurant makes its own tortillas and specializes in street tacos.

The Glass Cat: New in Bonner Springs is The Glass Cat, an upscale casual eatery serving homestyle food like biscuits made fresh each morning, cabbage rolls, and country-fried steak.

Bruú: In addition to the Country Club Plaza location, Bruú is now open at Park Place in Leawood! Visit the grand opening celebration May 13 at 10 a.m. for live music, prizes, and free bubble tea drinks for the first 25 customers!

Phở Lan: This Vietnamese kitchen reopens on Friday, May 12, in River Market after closure for construction and updates. However, the menu remains the same with noodle bowls, stir fry, and more of their family recipes.

Something New

The Town Company: Head pastry chef Helen Jo Leach is honoring Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with her Gachi (meaning “together” in Korean) cookies! This is a malted miso butterscotch cookie with chocolate chunks and puffed rice. Proceeds go to New Roots for Refugees. The cookies are available Friday through Sunday for $4.50 during May at Hotel Kansas City’s Lobby Market & Bar.

Shatto: KC’s favorite dairy has released a new product just in time for at-home cold brew and iced lattes! Glass bottled Coffee Creamers in Hazelnut and Vanilla Custard flavors are now available through Shatto home delivery and in grocers throughout the region.

Vignettes: Bob’s Bargers is the latest pop-up at Vignettes in North Kansas City. Through June 17, you can feel like part of the Belcher family among the bright walls and Ginger’s artwork. Menu highlights include a daily burger special, a confounding Horse Medicine shot, and a few fun frozen cocktails.

Le Lounge: One of Crossroads’ hidden gems is in the upstairs lounge of the boutique hotel, No Vacancy. Le Lounge has indoor and outdoor seating and a rotating bar menu. What’s new is Temperate Tuesdays! Each Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. Le Lounge will have live music and an entirely alcohol-free menu. No reservations are required; just meander in through the alley door.

New Menus: Fresh menus are poppin’ up around town. Check out the new seasonal drinks at Kinship Cafe in Strawberry Hill and The Monarch Bar on the Plaza. Quality restaurants like Waldo Thai, Messenger Coffee in Crossroads, and Ombra at Briarcliff in North Kansas City have also released new menus.

Drink for Good

Kanbe’s Markets: For every Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail purchased at 13 KC restaurants and bars during the month of May, Tito’s will donate $1 to Kanbe’s Market in support of its Love, Tito’s Block to Block project, up to $5,000. You can find these at Mitch E Amaro, Misc. KC, Harry’s Country Club, Hotel Kansas City, Campground, Voltaire, Fox and Pearl, La Bodega, Char Bar, Westport Café, The Monarch Bar, The Restaurant 1900, and Waldo Thai.

KC Current: Boulevard Brewing Co. is back with Teal Rising, a Proud Pilsner available in 6-packs and draft in the KC area. Ten percent of proceeds from this beer help support WIN for KC.

May 11

Social Shop Garden Party: From 4-8 p.m. at the darling Vintage House in Overland Park, kick off your weekend with shopping, savory bites, and sweet sips. This open house includes complimentary catering by Liza Saracini of Florabelle Food. Florabelle Foods provides cooking classes and catering of sustainable food that is as beautiful as it is nutritious.

May 12

Fetch: Fetch in West Bottoms is hosting a happy hour event to benefit the Missouri Abortion Fund. The ticketed event runs from 5-8 p.m. and includes drinks from Drastic Measures from The Campground, a DJ spinning ‘90s tunes, and a food truck on site.

May 13

West Bottoms Heritage Days Festival: From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., celebrate the art, food, and fun that the West Bottoms has to offer. Park in Liberty Lots and enjoy food trucks, local makers, and more. Admission is free, and there will be special offers and events at businesses throughout the area.

The Blakk Co.: From 3-5 p.m., The Blakk Co. in midtown is hosting Mama’s Kitchen—a hands-on kitchenette cooking experience in collaboration with Shelia Johnson of Gangsta Goodies Kitchen. Tickets are $75, and spots are limited!

May 14

Mother’s Day: I asked my mom, Juliann, to describe her ideal Mother’s Day outing in KC. She came up with the most busy and lovely day!

First, we would brunch at The Farmhouse in River Market and then head to Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for putt-putt and a walk through the sculpture garden. For lunch, we would try whatever spot is next on her KCK Taco Trail account and then get Betty Rae’s before taking a walk at Berkley Riverfront. After a rooftop dinner at The Well in Waldo, we would enjoy wine slushies at KC Wine Co. in Olathe while listening to live music!

More: There is still time to snag a res for the special events at Chaz on the Plaza, Silo Modern Farmhouse in Lenexa, Brix Latin American Cuisine in Westport, and Paros in Leawood. Mean Mule in Crossroads is hosting an event from 1-5 p.m. with Fairway Creamery and free flowers for mom. The Black Pantry in Midtown will have extra vendors and free wine from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.