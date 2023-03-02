KC Sips: First Friday, March Madness deals, Women’s History Month celebrations, and more

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

When Harry Met Taylor: The popular Taylor Swift tribute pop-up by Vignettes in North Kansas City has extended for a few more weeks and added another fan favorite to the mix: Harry Styles. Themed events include Wednesday Trivia, Thursday Music Bingo, live music on the weekends, and Sunday Karaoke. Reservations are encouraged.

Parisi Coffee: Longing for sunshine and flowers? Try sipping Parisi’s new spring menu at their Union Station or Overland Park locations or the new airport if you’re traveling. Drinks include an Elderflower White Mocha, Caramello, and Elderflower Palmer.

Strang Chef Collective: Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell in downtown Kansas City is offering March Madness specials for basketball visitors and any other hungry folks. The specials run all month long and include deals like burnt ends with jalapeno cornbread and slaw for $14 from the Panacea counter or adobo shrimp tostadas for $12 from Verde.

Craft Putt: Combination mini-golf course, restaurant, and bar Craft Putt in Overland Park has released a new menu. The menu includes shareable plates of meatballs or Philly tots, kids’ meals for $8, and Quirktails (a personal favorite), which is a cocktail made with Boulevard Quirk hard seltzer, spirits or liqueur, and juice.

Featured Fave

Grand Coffee Company: For a change of pace, this feature is less about the food and drink than the space at Grand Coffee. Located on Grand Blvd. in downtown Kansas City just a block from Crown Center and Union Station, Grand Coffee is the best cafe for working, coworking, and taking informal meetings I’ve yet to see. The ample natural light, variety of table and seating options, the quiet atmosphere, and the number of electrical outlets make this large space ideal for working or studying.

To fuel your projects, Grand Coffee makes all pastries on-site and even roasts its own coffee. I enjoyed a French Press and blueberry scone, but I can also recommend their protein balls and oat milk lattes. Grand Coffee is closed Sundays and open until 3 p.m. the rest of the week. Parking is available at a few garages in the area, or you may get lucky with an open spot on the Grand Street.

March 3

First Friday: Crossroads and surrounding area establishments will have food and drink specials to celebrate First Fridays. Check out the features at 2000 Vine, Casual Animal Brewing, Made Mobb, West Bottoms Whiskey Co., and PH Coffee.

March 4

Brick River Cider Company: Brick River is throwing a grand opening celebration for its new hard cider and brandy production facility in the East Crossroads. The free event begins at 11 a.m. with tours of the cider works and distillery every other hour, live music, a free international cider and cheese pairing, and more.

Teabiotics: Olathe kombucha company, Teabiotics, has partnered with another woman-owned business, The Sweat Vault, for a Women’s History Month Celebration. From 10 a.m. – noon, enjoy kombucha, an all-level yoga session, and networking opportunities. Tickets are required and the cost is $20.

Q39: March 4 is Wear Blue Day for Colon Cancer Awareness Month, which is the disease that took the life of Q39’s founder, Rob Magee. And all month, Q39 has brought back Rob’s favorite Reuben sandwich, with 100% of the proceeds from every sandwich sold going directly towards the Rob Magee Memorial Fund for Cancer Research at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

March 5

Strange Days Brewing: Strange Days in River Market is celebrating five years of beer! The specials and events are happening all week and culminate on this final day with food vendors and a new beer release. Stop by between 12-7 p.m.

Plan Ahead

Hey! Hey! Club: The Hey! Hey! Club at J. Rieger & Co. distillery in Kansas City is recognizing International Women’s Day March 8 with a special event celebrating the badass women in the KC hospitality industry. Join Amanda DeJarnett and the women of the Hey! Hey! Club for special cocktails and food, with 20% of sales will go to Rose Brooks. This event is expected to sell out.

Brunched: Brunch with us (The Pitch) at The Guild in Crossroads on March 11! Your $20 ticket includes samples from Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, Post Coffee, PRP Wine, The Brewkery, Duck Donuts, Roots Bloody Mary Mix, Pretzel Boys, Liberty Fruit, Crazy Fresh, & more! We just sold out of VIP tickets, but General Admission tickets are still available.

Bamboo Penny’s: After brunching with The Pitch and your friends, head to Bamboo Penny’s in Leawood for a 90’s throwback party. On March 11 from 8-11 p.m., the ticketed event will have live covers of ‘90s hits by Lauren Ashley and the Band, themed drinks at ‘90s prices, and complimentary tastings of Restless Spirits products.

