KC Sips: Festival eats, new Thai spot, and a BBQ app

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Los Monarchs Festival Latino: This weekend, May 27-28, Los Monarchs Festival Latino is a celebration with music, dance, and entertainment to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Latin America—the largest celebration of its kind in Kansas City. Food features include local restaurant pop-ups and food trucks, margarita bars, and tequila tastings. The event is at Legends Field, and tickets start at $20.

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop: A third location of Lulu’s has opened, now in downtown Overland Park! This location features a patio, and while the menu will remain the same at all three locations, Lulu’s in Overland Park is the first to offer a revamped cocktail menu. When you stop by, be sure to end with the Banana Chocolate Rangoons.

ReRoll Tavern: Knight Shift is the latest offering from ReRoll Tavern in North KC. Every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m., you can now order food from a new menu, including pizzas, burgers, nachos, and pretzel bites. The new hours also feature free board gaming and drink specials.

KC Barbeque Experience: While the app is not new, National BBQ Month is a great time to remind you about it. Track your barbecue adventures with the free KC BBQ Experience app. Check in to 100+ regional restaurants, earn badges, post photos, and embark on themed trails to explore our saucy city.

Guy’s Broadway Bodega: In Crossroads, Guy’s Broadway Bodega now has online ordering and patio seating. Skip the line by ordering your food and Tasty Mix (a must) ahead for dine-in or carry-out.

May 25

Manor Fest 5: The four-day music festival throughout KC starts now, and there are fantastic food options to fuel the festival. Venues include restaurants and bars such as Big Mood Natural Wines, Mean Mule, The Easy Inn, Blip Roasters, and more. Additional pop-ups and vendors include Snack Bar KC, Tacos Valentina, Spicy Moon Foods, and Poio.

May 27

The Flavors of Central Tour: Celebrate the flavors and cultures of Central Avenue in KCK with The Flavors of Central Tour. A self-guided tour starts at Bethany Park between 9:30-10:30 a.m. to sample traditional Mexican dishes, drinks, and sweets from over 40 local restaurants. Tickets are $45.

The Paleta Bar: Celebrate the grand opening of The Paleta Bar in Overland Park from 1-5 p.m. This new shop serves a variety of gourmet Mexican ice pops, plus other cool treats. Customize your treat with sprinkles, nuts, chamoy, fresh fruit, and more.

Crane Brewing: Crane Brewing is hosting A.F.C. Raytown for one week only, and you’ve Lasso’d your way onto the team! It’s first come, first serve for believers who want to enjoy photo ops, games, themed cocktails, and even free Arthur Bryant’s on the finale night!

May 28

Story: Celebrate Story’s 12th anniversary with a special pre-fixe menu from Chef/Owner Carl Thorne-Thomsen for $90. The menu features empanadas, beef short ribs, lemon layer cake, and more. Reservations are encouraged at this Prairie Village spot.

Plan Ahead

City Market: It’s that time of year again for the Grub Crawl at City Market. For $40, you can sample the diverse tastes of City Market while helping to support its programs and events throughout the year. Enjoy samples from 15 restaurants and stores, including two of the newest residents: Enzo and Tenderloin Grill. The event also features live music and an optional volunteer event with Harvesters.

Strang Hall: On Monday, June 5, Strang Hall in Overland Park presents a French fusion-themed five-course experience by Chef de Cuisine Suchka of Tora Zushi. Five courses include dishes such as steak tartare, cassoulet with seared sea scallops, apple-pear tarte tatin, and more. The cost is $80 per person, with wine pairings available for an additional $20 per person.

