KC Sips: Brunched, mashed potato experience, and three openings

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we've got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Iron District: The North Kansas City outdoor food hall opens for the season March 11. New this season is the Indian fusion restaurant, Elephant Wings, serving up sandwiches like Bombay-Mi and Paneer Tikka, plus sides of Tandoori Fries and Indian ice cream.

Guy’s Broadway Bodega: Near the corner of Broadway and Southwest Blvd. in Crossroads, Guy’s Broadway Bodega is now open. Pop in for an emergency roll of paper towels or a box of cereal, or stay a while to order a sandwich and sit at the bar. I enjoyed a Guy’s Grilled Cheese and classic potato chips. Surprisingly, it was my first time trying the classic flavor—the green onion chips are my go-to choice. There are a few one-hour parking spots nearby, and the Guy’s Tasty Mix Seasoned Cheese Balls are worth figuring out.

Johnny Jo’s Pizzeria: In addition to the Johnny Jo’s West Plaza location, you can now enjoy Johnny Jo’s pizza at Parlor in Crossroads. This new location has sandwiches, pizza by the slice, plus lunch and happy hour specials.

Featured Fave

Blue Sushi Sake Grill: After Drunken Fish shut down last year, there is a new upscale sushi option in Power and Light. Blue Sushi Sake Grill opened in the former Bar Louie spot at the corner of 14th and Walnut. The Omaha-based restaurant group is known for approachable upscale and playful restaurants, and this spot hits the mark. A focus on sustainable sourcing and an extensive plant-based sushi menu help attract an expanded group of diners. Some of my favorites include Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi, Up In Smoke Vegan Maki, and Mango Crab Rangoon. This is the second Kansas City location—the Westwood location opened in 2016.

March 9

Idahoan Foods: Words you never expected to read here—try out the world’s first immersive mashed potato sampling experience. Alongside the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship downtown, Idahoan is bringing the “Mashed in America Tour” for a tailgate experience. Enjoy free samples of Mashed Potato Cups, festive potato-themed experiences like potato cornhole, and snap a selfie on the giant potato couch. Find them at 14th and Grand from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and again on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

March 10

KC Wine Co: It’s $5 Friday at KC Wine Co. in Olathe! From 4-9 p.m., take advantage of $5 pints of beer and cider, glasses of wine, and flatbread pizzas. I recommend springing for a wine slush, too. There will be live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Blip Roasters: Blip Roasters in West Bottoms is hosting Manor Records, Spicy Moon Foods, and more for a music release party at 7 p.m. This all-ages show has a $10 cover. Blip will have their full bar open, and Spicy Moon will be slinging burritos and golden milk sticky buns.

March 11

Brunched: It’s finally time for The Pitch’s fifth Brunched event, presented by Smirnoff! Brunch with us at The Guild in Crossroads. Your $20 ticket includes samples from Roots Bloody Mary Mix, Pretzel Boys, Liberty Fruit, Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, Post Coffee, PRP Wine, The Brewkery, Duck Donuts, Crazy Fresh, & more! A small number of general admission tickets remain.

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream: In case you didn’t get your fill at Brunched, here’s more ice cream fun! At Betty Rae’s Waldo location, EB’s Peanut Butter will be popping up from 5-9 p.m. Grab a tub to go or open it on the spot and top your ice cream with flavors like S’Mores Please, Sticky Bun Pecan, or classic Peanut.

ReRoll Tavern: In North Kansas City, ReRoll Tavern is hosting a Heroes vs. Villains Party starting at 6:30 p.m. Entry is free, but they request registration or reservation in advance. ReRoll serves pizza, hot dogs, and nachos, with a full bar, all fitting a board gaming theme. This event features a hero or villain costume contest, themed games and drinks, prizes, and more.

Lula Southern Cookhouse: Queer Bar Takeover is headed to Lula Southern Cookhouse in downtown Kansas City. A $15 ticket in advance gets you a pride flag, coat check, free and discounted drinks, a party bus ride, an afterparty at Fountain Haus, and more. The event runs from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

March 12

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar: It is Oyster Month at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar! In addition to month-long specials, the plaza spot is hosting a Bubbles & Pearls party from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The $85 advance ticket includes unlimited bubbles and oyster dishes.

Plan Ahead

Waldo Thai: In honor of Women’s History Month, five renowned chefs, Shanita McAfee-Bryant, Pam Liberda, Katie Liu, Sheena Nicholls, and Tia Throckmorton, have collaborated on a five-course meal accompanied by cocktails and wine for $200 per ticket. The dinner is at Waldo Thai on Sunday, March 19, and tickets are going fast. A portion of the proceeds goes to Hope House KC.

Casual Animal Brewing: The Kansas City Chapter of Silent Book Club will meet at Casual Animal in Crossroads on Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome, and no sign-up is required. Silent Book Club reads for an hour—you guessed it—silently while enjoying sips and snacks and then spends half an hour discussing books and the next activities.

