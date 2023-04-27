KC Sips: A historic (& delicious) weekend for Kansas City

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Bacaro Primo: From the team behind Earl’s Premier, Bacaro Primo is now open in Crestwood. The menu is Italian-inspired with Midwestern seasonality. Make reservations now and be one of the first to try it.

Taqueria La Nueva: Westport welcomes a second location of Taqueria La Nueva. The Overland Park location and the new Westport location both feature tacos, tortas, and online ordering.

The Fix: A plant-forward favorite in Midtown now has its liquor license! Along with your hearty plant-based sandwiches or chili dogs, you can now enjoy hard seltzer, mimosas, and more.

Closing

Julep: After nine years, the Westport whiskey bar is closing. Saturday, May 6, will be the last day open.

NFL Draft experiences in the heart of Kansas City

For those planning to attend the official NFL Draft experience on the grounds of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial, be sure to register in advance—it is free to attend. This page lists all participating food vendors (scroll towards the bottom), including BuckTui BBQ, Q39, Jazzy B’s, Scimeca’s Italian Sausage, Donutology, and many more!

KC restaurants and bars are preparing for a lively weekend. No matter where you go, be sure to bring your patience—this will be a fun but potentially overwhelming weekend for everyone. Casual Animal, King G, Jim’s Alley Bar, and Torn Label in Crossroads have extended hours for even more festivities. The Roasterie is offering additional tours at its factory cafe location.

Coca-Cola Fan Zone at KC Live!: Catch the NFL Draft broadcast at Power and Light, which is never short on spirit and fandom. From Thursday through Saturday, the venue will feature live music—like Tech N9ne on Thursday—plus player appearances, giveaways, and more. Doors open at 11 a.m. each day. Most events are free and all ages until 9 p.m.

Made Mobb: Another watch party will be held at Made Mobb in Crossroads each evening of the NFL Draft. Made Mobb will have multiple food trucks each night, plus vendors and live music. All ages are welcome.

To kick off the football-centered weekend, check out these events happening Thursday, April 27 in the downtown area: 2023 Kansas City NFL Draft Experience at Westport Ale House. NFL Draft Watch Party & Union Horse Distillery Tasting at PH Coffee in Pendleton Heights. Mean Mule in Crossroads is hosting a draft watch party with an all-night happy hour. Vine St. Brewing is popping up at The Combine at 30th and Troost for all-ages fun.

Happy Friday! These events are held on April 28: KC Draft Fest at City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen in Crossroads. The event features stellar giveaways, many food trucks, and local distilleries & breweries. REDZONE at City Market is a free concert and art fair for all ages. Enjoy the show while dining from the many patio spaces at City Market.

Last but not least, wrap up your NFL Draft fun with drinking games, merch, and more at Block 15 Tavern in River Market on Saturday, April 29.

Beyond downtown Kansas City

Outlaw Cigar & Brewery: NFL-themed events are spread out around the metro, like this one in North KC. Outlaw Cigar & Brewery is hosting several events and specials for football fans from April 27-29. The free watch party and fan fest feature food trucks, live music, beverage tastings, and more.

Iron District: In North Kansas City, the outdoor multi-restaurant and retail spot will have extended hours, beer specials, and more for viewing the NFL Draft broadcast from a few miles north.

Harrah’s: Slightly outside of the downtown crowd, Harrah’s in North Kansas City with Lot J Tailgate Crew and Metabilia is hosting a Chiefs Fans Draft Party on April 29. Tickets start at $50 and include tailgate food and two drink tickets.

April 29

Lenexa Farmers Market: Near 87th and Renner, the Lenexa Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. weekly through October 28. After shopping, check out the lovely public library or grab a bite to eat at Lenexa Public Market, just steps away.

Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery: From 12-4 p.m., Stone Pillar in Olathe is hosting a fundraiser for 1 Ninety-Nine. Sign up in advance for a cornhole tournament, or purchase general admission tickets for a KC Wolf appearance, kids activities, and Smoke N Seoul food truck.

Plan Ahead

Guac on the Rock: From May 1-7, let Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cover your guac. Start by ordering a cocktail with his Teremana tequila from a local spot like Tribe Street Kitchen, Kansas City Taco Company, La Bodega, Drunken Worm, Manny’s, The Peanut, or more. Add a guacamole app to your meal, then upload your receipt to the website or app. Teremana will reimburse restaurant goers for their guac, up to $1,000,000.

Affäre: On May 4, Affäre in Crossroads is throwing an anniversary celebration, Eleven, highlighting weißer spargel, or white asparagus—a delicacy ubiquitous in Germany during springtime. Tickets start at $155 for the six-course meal and are expected to sell out.

Rieger & Co. Distillery: The Kentucky Derby watch party is almost here. This event sells out, so grab tickets now. The $100 entry includes a souvenir julep cup, J. Rieger signature cocktails, live music, and Derby-themed bites. Proceeds from this event benefit LevelUp Kids. Also, J. Rieger & Co.’s new Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond will be debuted at the party.

Kanbe’s Fest: As a fundraiser for their efforts to address food insecurity and food waste in Kansas City, Kanbe’s Market is hosting their second annual Kanbe’s Fest on May 7 from 2-6 p.m. This family-friendly outdoor music festival features food trucks, children’s activities, and even a roller rink! Some of the food and drink vendors include Ruby Jean’s Juicery, Snack Bar, Tom’s Travelers, and Devoured Pizza. Tickets are $10.

