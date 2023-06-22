KC Sipps: Westport Café feature, BBQ Fest, & more this weekend

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Mission Taco Joint: A third location of Mission Taco Joint has opened in the KC metro. Park Place in Leawood now has a California-inspired taco stop, and this location features outdoor seating right on the picturesque Barkley Square. Stop in soon to try out the June special—the Unicorn Taco!

Chaz on the Plaza: Chaz inside The Raphael Hotel at the Country Club Plaza has released a new menu from Executive Chef David Spiven. The theme could be summarized as refreshing seasonality with creative seasoning blends. The Pan Seared Wild Caught Scallops served with citrus carrot pureé, grilled asparagus, and savory quinoa are truly the best-tasting scallops I’ve had. With live music every night, a self-guided art tour to explore, and this new menu, it’s time to check out Chaz.

Minsky’s Pizza: New and for a limited time only, all Minsky’s locations offer a Z-Man Pizza in collaboration with Joe’s KC! This must-try pizza starts with Joe’s KC French Fry seasoning, garlic butter, and a layer of Joe’s KC BBQ Sauce, then topped with a heap of Joe’s KC slow-smoked beef brisket, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, Joe’s KC Onion Rings, then drizzled with Joe’s BBQ sauce.

Featured Fave

Westport Café: Have you been needing a date night? Or an excuse to linger over dinner with a friend to catch up? Westport Café has premiered a menu update centered around childhood memories from spending summers in the south of France. Chefs Romain Monnoyeur and Thomas Milesi draw on inspiration from Menton and Monte Carlo for a fresh, seasonal, and satisfying summer menu.

The entree I’m most looking forward to ordering again is the delicately steamed halibut with tapioca crisps, fava beans, and pearl onions, served with saffron dashi at the table. The textures of this dish are as diverse as the colors. It pairs beautifully with a gentle sparkling wine, specifically Chef Monnoyeur’s family’s Desire Petit—a brut from eastern France that pleased all types of wine drinkers at my table.

Shareable dishes include the salty Pissaladiere, which is a focaccia (baked by Providence Pizza) topped with caramelized onions, anchovies, and olives; Baby Artichokes with pesto, and chorizo; and the Barbajuan Ravioli stuffed with chard, ricotta and spinach. Chef Monnoyeur has made this ravioli specialty for Prince Albert of Monaco, so you, too, can dine like royalty for just $15. For a true celebration, ask for a tableside Crepe Suzette for delicious showmanship with a flambé flare.

June 22

McLain’s Bakery: Starting today and continuing each Thursday afternoon through the end of July, McLain’s introduces storytime! From 2:30-3 p.m., kids can enjoy free storytime and a cookie at the Waldo location.

June 23

Stone Pillar Winery: Stone Pillar Winery in Olathe is having a sale on cases of wine, and this is the last day to order! Save 40% on all cases—mix and match to create your perfect summer stock. When you stop in to place your order, show them that you checked in on Facebook or Instagram to save an additional 10%.

Strange Days Brewing Co.: At 7 p.m., Strange Days Brewing in River Market is partnering with Art Experience KC for a paint & pint night. For $45 in advance, participants receive a canvas, painting supplies, and their choice of pint. This evening’s art theme is a serene beach sunset.

June 24

Q BBQ Fest: The Q BBQ Fest Kansas City returns to Arrowhead Stadium at 4 p.m. This third annual festival brings together pitmasters from all over the country with local favorites like Teddy Liberda of Buck Tui and Scott Umschield of Scott’s Kitchen and Catering. Sample all-you-can-eat BBQ, plus enjoy live music and BBQ demonstrations. Tickets start at $69, but this is one event where the upgrade to VIP looks well worth it!

KC Wineworks: KC Wineworks in Crossroads is hosting Heaven Scent Collective for Candles & Cocktails event. Participants will make a custom-scented wooden wick candle and custom bath salt blend while enjoying sips and small bites. The event runs from 4-6 p.m., and tickets are $45.

June 25

People’s Pride: Cauldron Collective is among many tasty sponsors putting on the People’s Pride celebration in West Bottoms. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with a parade and closes with a concert at 6 p.m. This free event also features 9th & State and Spicy Moon Foods.

District Biskuits: In North KC, District Biskuits is throwing an after-hours party with local Kin Seltzers. From 4-8 p.m., expect scratch biscuits, good vibes, and music from DJ Q. Text (816) 639-2400 for reservations.

Plan Ahead

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar: Head to Jax on the Plaza for “Drag on a Half Shell”—an under-the-sea-themed drag show and dinner! The $85 ticket includes the show and a three-course dinner showcasing Hamachi Crudo, Grilled Mahi-Mahi, and a Berry Meringue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Heirloom Bakery & Hearth: On June 28, Heirloom in Brookside is hosting Virgil’s Plant Shop bus from 4-7 p.m. Heirloom’s “after-hours” menu features cocktails, beer, shareables like charcuterie and Blistered Shishitos, and more.

