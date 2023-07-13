KC Sipps: Two openings, Jayhawk cocktails, and Bastille Day fêtes

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Fountain City Scoops and Floats: A sweet new addition has opened in City Market. Fountain City Scoops and Floats is now open next door to parent company, KC Soda Co., supplying customers with their choice of thousands of sodas for a fizzy float. These customizable desserts come in under $5 (even for a triple-scoop), so it’s a treat for your wallet, too.

Panther’s Place: The elusive Panther(‘s Place) has reopened for the summer season in KC’s Westside neighborhood. Reservations are coming soon, but for now, it is first come, first served. Expect a crowd at this vibey bar. The hours are generally Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. – 1:30 a.m., but they encourage customers to follow their Instagram account for daily updates.

The Town Company: No reservation? No problem. Now you can get an easy breakfast to-go from one of the best restaurants in Kansas City. The Town Co. now has a breakfast menu that can be ordered from the Lobby Market on Wednesdays through Sundays. The small menu covers the expected basics like Chia Seed Pudding and Classic American combo, but I recommend leaning towards the baked items like French Toast or Breakfast Sandwich where the bakery skills shine.

Rieger & Co.: Hawks, you’re gonna want to get your hands on these. J. Rieger & Co. has a new product in two flavors—Electric Park Canned Cocktails in Beak ‘Em Berry and Kansas Cooler. The release is in partnership with the University of Kansas, and a portion of sales will go to support responsible drinking programs for the KU campus. Four-packs of the slim cans with crisp red and blue designs are available now at select retail locations as well as at the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery.

New Menus

Fresh is the name of the game at these KC establishments. Drastic Measures’ new menu in Shawnee focuses on the feeling of summer, and I wholeheartedly recommend the returning cocktail, Teaches of Peaches. Gusto Coffee Shop in Lee’s Summit has some unique offerings, like a latte with dragonfruit and a watermelon soda. Cafe Cà Phê’s new menu includes the Mango Sticky Rice Latte that was a huge hit at their AAPIconic event in May. In Crossroads Hotel, XR’s pizza of the week is the “Fuh Git Aboud It!” topped with vodka penne and alfredo drizzle, basil, & parmesan.

Closing

Pomodoro Pizza Napoletana: After less than one year of slinging pies, Pomodoro Pizza in Liberty has closed. Pomodoro was best known for Neapolitan-style pizzas, salads, and lunch offerings.

Made in KC Trolley Cafe: Sunday, July 16, is the last day to grab a coffee from the Trolley Cafe in River Market. After endearing the hearts of River Market shoppers, brunchers, and Betty Rae’s queue-ers, it is now headed to Donutology in Westport, where it will become a donut and coffee trolley.

July 13

Le Lounge: The best-kept secret of the Crossroads, Le Lounge inside No Vacancy, is a secret no more. Weekday events here are expanding, and tonight you can see for yourself from 5-10 p.m. A $5 cover will be added to your craft cocktail, mocktail, and wine tab, and it is well worth it for a spot at the coolest little hangout. Disco Burger will be serving their signature smashburgers at 6 p.m.

July 14

Bastille Day: Local spots are throwing a fête in honor of Bastille Day. Ça Va champagne bar in Westport is celebrating all week. Enchanté and Cheval in Midtown are honoring the French holiday with special menu additions. And last but not least, Westport Café is celebrating with seafood from 4-10 p.m., including smoked salmon from Harp Barbeque.

Plan Ahead

Burger Week: Our most popular food week is almost here! The Pitch presents Burger Week 2023, where 16 restaurants and pubs in the KC metro feature half-price burgers. From July 17-23, enjoy some juicy deals without any coupons, codes, or passwords required! From Olathe to Independence, from brioche to bacon, there’s something for everyone.

Strang Hall: Get tickets now for the Strang Chef Collectives + J. Rieger & Co.event on July 20. Held at the Lightwell location of Strang Chef Collectives, this unique dining experience is curated by Chef Nicole Shute of Verde and paired with a J. Rieger & Co. whiskey flight to complement the menu. Tickets start at $60.

