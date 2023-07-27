KC Sipps: Two openings, food + live music, & KC Irish Fest birthday party

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Of Course Kitchen & Company: A new South Asian-inspired restaurant is opening August 1 at Mission Farms area in Overland Park. Private Chef, Swetha Newcomb, has created a menu that balances her South Indian roots and the familiar flavors of North America. The restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, also offering whiskey, cocktails, and an extensive wine menu.

July 27

Mitch e Amaro: The North Kansas City spot invites you to be one of the loft roomies at their New Girl-themed cocktail night at 6 p.m. The combination bar supply store and cocktail bar will be giving less Presh and more Griffin, sans Nick Miller as bartender.

Boho Sway at Canary: It’s open mic night at Boho Sway. A live band will back up your spotlight performance, and drink specials may help boost your confidence. There’s no cover at this Midtown spot, and while the entertainment starts at 9 p.m., happy hour runs from 4-6 p.m.

July 28

J. Rieger & Co.: Kick off your weekend with Electric Fridays at J. Rieger’s Electric Park. Tonight’s entertainment is QUE CALIENTE featuring Elijah Smallz & Juan Carlos Charaund—a Grammy-nominated percussionist. I recommend the Cafe Colada to help stay cool.

Tiki Taco: From 6:30-9 p.m., Jayson Kayne will be performing live music on the patio at Tiki Taco’s Troost location. Catch up with friends over a pitcher of margaritas or try their Good Time beer collab with Strange Days Brewing Co.

Serendipity Farm & Vine: Last week, we shared beer yoga, and this week we’re featuring wine yoga! Yoga in the Vines is held at 5:30 at Serendipity in Stillwell. Reserving a spot in the class through EverGlow in Overland Park includes a voucher for wine.

July 29

Servaes Brewing Company: It’s shark week at Servaes in Shawnee! From 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., celebrate with four shark-themed beer releases, and chow down on themed foods from Relativity Cooking pop-up from 12-4 p.m.

The Spot: Check out The Spot and dine in style. Founder and Executive Director, Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant of The Prospect KC, is hosting La Vie en Rose birthday celebration to mark the grand opening of The Spot Kansas City with food from activist women chefs, including Terra Rogers and Stephanie Echeverry of The Prospect KC/The Spot, Mari Matsumoto of Lula Southern Cookhouse, and more. Tickets are $100, and the suggested attire is cocktail pink!

July 30

Sail Away Wine: Sail Away Wine in North Kansas City has free trivia from 1-3 p.m. Fuel your game with self-pours of over 70 wines, or focus your attention on this month’s featured wines from Australia and New Zealand.

The Campground: The Campground in West Bottoms is hosting a “Gettin’ The Band Back Together” Guest Chef Dinner. This six-course dinner features lobster, venison, and a blueberry-sumac dessert! The cost is $125 for the three-chef collaborative meal.

August 1

Kelly’s Westport Inn: Kansas City Irish Fest turns 21 this year! Kelly’s and Boulevard are pulling out all the stops for a birthday bash from 5-7 p.m. Celebrate with drink specials, giveaways, and Boulevard’s new Sure Look Dark Lager—a commemorative beer for KC Irish Fest. Reservations or tickets are not required for this event.

Plan Ahead

Ombra: In Briarcliff, Ombra’s creative small plates menu is extending to lunch and brunch service starting August 3! The lunch menu will be available 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and the brunch menu will be available on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays are also their service industry days, featuring half-off tabs with proof of employment.

Boulevard Rec Deck: On August 9, Boulevard is hosting a free bingo event, and $1 from every full pour sold during the event will be donated to Lead To Read. There will also be a book swap! Participation in bingo is free, but RSVPs are required.

