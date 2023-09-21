KC Sipps: Two openings and double chocolate news

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Dessert Week: Our sweetest food week is underway! Now through September 24, delightful desserts are half price. We’ve partnered with six area restaurants to offer a variety of sweets for half off–donuts, cheesecake, and more! BTW: be sure to check hours of each place before visiting, and tip generously!

The Primrose: For Negroni Week, The Primrose in Mission will donate an amount equal to 25% of the tips given this week to the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund. Pop in for a classic or creative negroni.

Taco Republic: Do you have a stellar taco recipe? If you’re willing to share your secret sauce with Taco Republic, you could win a year of tacos and a swag pack! At the very least, all who submit a recipe will receive a free order of queso or churros. Submissions are due September 24.

Christopher Elbow: Spooky treats have returned. Christopher Elbow’s ornate Halloween and fall themed confections are now available online, at the Crossroads store, and some retail locations. I look forward to these works of art each year!

Kata Nori: Crossroad’s newest restaurant, Kata Nori, is currently in a soft-opening phase with dinner reservations available online. I visited Wednesday night and enjoyed the experience of the chef-centered setup. While it lasts, the hand roll trio is a solid deal for $17. I’m a fan of some heat, so the spicy tuna roll was my favorite from the meal. Pitch writer Jordan Baranowski dishes on the Kata Nori backstory in our upcoming October issue.

Closing

Eclairs de la Lune: Friday, September 22 is Independence’s Eclairs de la Lune’s last day open to the public.

September 21

Hemma Hemma: Chef/owner Ashley Bare is opening the first component of her new spot in Waldo. The housewarming celebration for the bodega is from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hemma Hemma will soon feature a restaurant and culinary center, but for now the bodega offers a full-service coffee menu, housemade pastries and seasonal confections, and local provisions. I can’t recommend the Kitchen Sink cookie enough. They will henceforth be open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day but Sunday. Look out for the October print issue for an intimate interview with Bare.

September 22

Sandos Shack: At 5 p.m., Sandos Shack is popping up at Block 15 Tavern in River Market. The creative sandwich truck was popular at the Overland Park Farmers Market last fall, and has returned with a new menu from the creators of Waldo Thai and Buck Tui BBQ. This time they’re collaborating with Bloom Baking Co. from City Market as well, and will stick around Block 15 on weekends through the fall.

September 23

Fortunati Pizza: Marion Milling is headed to Fortunati Pizza in West Bottoms for a morning pop-up. Starting at 11 a.m. there will be fresh crullers, breakfast pizza, and coffee. The blueberry corn crumble cruller sounds fantastic.

Russell Stover: Witness history! The custom Russell Stover truck will be at Plaza Art Fair with giveaways, photo experiences featuring the World’s Largest Box of Chocolates, and free chocolate. Find it from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and Nichols Road, plus Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Privēe: Privēe on Southwest Boulevard is partnering with Kansas City Cigar Club for a Black Out themed dinner with cigar pairings. Entry is free but reservations are required.

September 24

Pierpont’s: Pinkies up. Pierpont’s is hosting a private tea party in their Rose Room from 1 – 3 p.m. Tickets are $50 each for two teas of your choice paired with an assortment of chef-made finger sandwiches, scones, cakes, and patisserie.

September 25

Cliff’s Taphouse: From 6 – 9 p.m. in Midtown, Cliff’s Taphouse is throwing a Whiskey Bash. A 5-course dinner of yellowtail, bone marrow, and more is paired with carefully selected whiskey cocktails. Tickets are $80.

September 26

McGregor’s Butcher & Bistro: In Overland Park, McGregor’s Butcher & Bistro is hosting a five-course dinner and butchering workshop. Learn cutting techniques from McGregor’s Butcher team for breaking down game meats. Tickets are $125 and include wine pairings with dinner and dessert.

Plan Ahead

Mean Mule: On September 28, Mean Mule is celebrating five years of distilling in Crossroads. A $25 ticket saves you a spot and includes tamales and one cocktail. The celebration features vendors, a DJ, flash tattoos, food, and multiple bars.