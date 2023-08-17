KC Sipps: Two closures, new menus, and a packed weekend

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Ollie Gates: Ollie Gates of Gates Bar-B-Q has been selected for induction to the Missouri Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. He will be formally recognized at the February 2024 Restaurant Association Gala. Check out our archives of Gates coverage through the decades.

Filling Station: The Westport location of Filling Station coffee shop is now open for indoor service. It has previously been for drive-through only. The area has ample parking, so stop in for a caffeinated pick-me-up.

Noka: Have you been wanting to try Noka in Midtown? Here’s your excuse—a new late-night special of half-price food. This reverse-happy hour is only on the weekends from 9-11 p.m. and only with reservations.

New Menus: In Weston, Green Dirt Farm now serves a selection of High Hopes ice cream. 715 on Mass. Street in Lawrence has a decadent new dessert menu—the Sprinkle B*tch looks so fun, but realistically I’d order the Black Chocolate Pot de Creme. KC Thai in Overland Park has a new menu centered on Thai street food culture and features Donut Shrimp, Luk Chin Ping, Tiger Cry Ribeye, and so much more. Also in Overland Park, KC Craft Ramen recently expanded hours and added exclusive mochi ice cream, including flavors of mango with coconut, caramel macadamia, and more.

Closing

Tea Rex: Tea Rex Boba in Mission has announced a temporary closure while it renovates and revamps the business model. They have yet to share whether or not the new business will have the same type of food and drink.

Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill: After 28 years, Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill on 39th near State Line has announced their closure. Staffing issues were the primary reason cited.

August 17

Margarita Experience: It’s here! Join The Pitch at the gorgeous venue in the Crossroads, The Guild. Sample margaritas from some of KC’s best restaurants and bars all in one spot, like goodies from Bar Central at the Downtown Marriott, Chuy’s, Drunken Worm, Mission Taco Joint, Ninth & State, Pickleman’s, PRP Wine, Endlessly Linked, and more!

August 18

Third Friday Art Walk: Head over to lovely Strawberry Hill for their Third Friday Art Walk from 5-9 p.m. Quarantine Cookie will be there slinging giant cookies. You can check out Hey Sugar which opened this summer, and Vibetown is popping up at Kinship Cafe with burgers. While you’re there, walk a block over to Hillsiders and try a drink with their new Ben Holladay One Barrel Bourbon from Weston, exclusively selected by and bottled for Strawberry Hill.

Ethnic Enrichment Festival: Friday through Sunday at Swope Park, be wowed by the range of countries and cultures represented at the 44th Annual Ethnic Enrichment Festival. Admission is $5. Foods are available from over 40 countries or regions, like Key Siga Wot from Ethiopia, Saffron Rice Pudding from Iran, Papaya Salad from Laos, Veggie Tanic from Nicaragua, and so much more.

Alma Mader Brewing: On Southwest Boulevard, Alma Mader Brewing is hosting a delicious pop-up collab that I am very excited about. Tacos Valentina and Disco Burger teamed up to offer a beefy burger taco, a veggie burger, and a hatch chile queso burger. They’ll serve them from 5-9 p.m. or until sold out.

August 21

Drastic Measures: From 6 p.m. – 12 a.m., the former staff of SoT will be taking over Drastic Measures in Shawnee to offer their own menu and bid farewell to regulars and old fans of their uber-creative bartending style. All sales and tips will go to the recently unemployed bartenders to aid in this transition period.

August 22

KC Bier Co: It’s all fun and games at KC Bier Co. in Waldo. The 3rd Annual Community LINC Changemakers Cup is a life-size beer pong tournament to support Community LINC in its mission to end houselessness in Kansas City. Team registration is $50, and the event runs from 6-9 p.m.

Plan Ahead

Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen: On Aug 31, two of Crossroad’s favorites are pairing up. Tannin is hosting Mean Mule Distillery for guests to taste and learn through five of Mean Mule’s agave selections, plus enjoy two cocktails. The cost is $30, and Tannin’s Wine Club members receive a $10 discount.

Yoli Tortilleria: Online cooking class, meet James Beard Award-winning baker Marissa Tapia Gencarelli. Join the co-founder of Yoli Tortilleria for a taco class paying homage to her home state of Sonora, Mexico, with tips and tricks for the perfect shrimp taco. The virtual class isn’t until Thursday, October 5 but is likely to sell out quickly. Once registered, send a screenshot of your confirmation to info@eatyoli.com by September 17 to receive a discount code to get Yoli tortillas for the class.

