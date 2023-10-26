KC Sipps: Three new spots, themed events, and a Yolli Tortilleria/Big Rip Brewing collab

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Nacho & Taco Week: It’s time for another Pitch food week! The lineup may be small, but the portions are big! My jaw dropped when I saw Lauren Textor’s photo of her nachos at Gaels. Cluster Truck and Mission Taco Joint also look delish.

Boulevard Brewing Company: Boulevard has transformed into Boolevard for one week only! Each day brings new spooky adventures at the Rec Deck, from a witchy makers faire to movies to bingo. Check their schedule for each event’s details.

Opening

The Dennison: The Dennison is a new wine bar and lounge at the Iron District in North KC. “The God of Wine Making”, Dionysus Eleutherios, inspired the name. Stop by now for wines, n/a wines, and artisanal bites like an adult lunchable from Scimeca’s Deli. I recommend checking the Iron District hours before visiting.

DeezNachos: Crossroad’s Parlor food hall has a craveable new tenant. DeezNachos serve customizable nachos, totchos, wings, and more. What started as a food truck is now open at Parlor Tuesdays through Sundays.

Westport Bar Rec: From the team behind Johnny Kaw’s comes a new arcade bar in Westport. Boasting 50+ free play games and 100+ beers, Bar Rec opens October 27 for ages 21+. There is no cover for opening night, and while there is no food served, guests are welcome to bring outside food.

October 26

Cupini’s: In Westport, Cupini’s is inviting the family for a night of pumpkin carving, food, special drinks, and kid’s karaoke. Reserve your spots for free, but a pumpkin and carving tools (including clean-up) are $19.99 each. A special menu for adults and children will be available, and the event starts at 6 p.m.

October 27

Yoli Tortilleria: At 6 p.m., Yolli Tortilleria and Big Rip Brewing Co. will debut their Maiz Lager collab. The launch will be at North KC’s Big Rip. This lager is made with an ancient popcorn varietal–heirloom Tolonki maize, and has an ABV of 4.5%.

Crossroads Hotel: Mattie Rhodes Art Center & Gallery and Kansas City Museum are headed to Crossroads Hotel from 6 – 10 p.m. for a Día de los Muertos fiesta. Guests will enjoy live mariachi entertainment, puppetry, complimentary adult Day of the Dead face painting, and specialty cocktails and food. The event is open to all, and no tickets are required. A portion of all sales will benefit the Mattie Rhodes Art Center.

October 28

Splitlog Coffee: From 6 – 9 p.m., Splitlog Coffee in Strawberry Hill is throwing a Coffee & Costumes party with a latte art throwdown, food pop-ups, and a DJ.

Fat Bee Cafe: At the Chouteau location, Fat Bee is hosting a Halloween K-Pop party. GoChew food truck will be serving food to accompany Fat Bee’s teas and sweet treats. Admission is $10.

Serendipity Farm & Vine: Just a 30 minute drive from downtown KC is Serendipity Farm & Vine, and they’re throwing a grown-up, 1980’s-themed Halloween party. The event benefits SafeHome KC and features a concert from The M80’s, Rivals BBQ, and more. Tickets start at $15.

October 29

Drastic Measures: Bringing back a community favorite from last year, Drastic Measures is hosting Drastic Terrors with two seating times this afternoon. Reservations are $80 and include three “full sized, full strength, over-the-top cocktails” and one other liquid treat. The best costume at each seating time wins a $100 gift card.

Plan Ahead

Novel: Novel in Crossroads invites you to an elevated Hallowine dinner on October 31. Starting at 6 p.m., the dinner includes four courses–like chicken parmasagna and apple bourbon bundt cake, plus wine pairings. The cost is $56 per person. Email jessica@novelkc.com to reserve your spot.

Lula Southern Cookhouse: On November 3, Lula’s is throwing a Day of the Dead party at their Davidson Event Space in Crossroads. This free event features a costume contest, Hispanic artists and vendors, and food and drink specials benefitting Guadalupe Centers. The event is from 6 – 10 p.m.

The American: At Crown Center, The American is throwing a Día de los Muertos Celebration of Cuisine and Culture on Friday, November 3. Chefs Michael Olson, Marissa Gencarelli of Yoli Tortilleria, and ‘23 MasterChef contestant Kyle Hopkins will present canapés and a four-course meal alongside music and art. Tickets are $165.

