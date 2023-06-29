KC Sipps: Openings, Vine Street Brewing, and Polly’s Pop Fest

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Barrio Taqueria: A fourth and slightly different location of Barrio has opened in Midtown’s Martini Corner. Barrio Taqueria’s menu features customizable bowls and wraps, and I can happily recommend the Grilled Fajita Wrap. The $4 Mexican Candy shot was also a favorite, and if you like spicy cocktails, the Barrio Burro with habanero-pineapple tequila, fresh lime, and ginger beer may knock your socks off. Consider yourself warned. Ask to be seated on the rooftop patio for a quieter atmosphere and shaded view of midtown.

AR’s Breakfast & Brunch: In Overland Park, AR’s Breakfast and Brunch has opened its doors. An extensive menu includes omelets, skillets, crepes, salads, and a large cocktail list. It’s about a five minute walk from the Overland Park Farmers Market.

New menus: Summer menus have dropped around town. Mean Mule in Crossroads has me hooked on their Poblano Agave and the new Heatwave cocktail is at the top of my list to try. At the five locations of Post Coffee, the Spumoni Latte with chocolate, cherry, and pistachio sauces is a unique new offer. Grand Coffee Company and The Roasterie also have new drink menus.

June 29

Misc.: It’s the last call for misc.’s Garden menu in North Kansas City. Through this weekend, take advantage of $10 off flights, $2 off themed cocktails, and 20% off cocktail pitchers. This is all in preparation for the July menu, themed as Camp Misc– complete with smores galore.

June 30

Vignettes: One of Vignettes’ most anticipated themed pop-ups opens today in North Kansas City. Malibu Dream Bar will have you sipping pretty on glamorous cocktails and celebrating all things Barbara Millicent Roberts. Reservations are encouraged on the weekends, but there is plenty of fun for walk-ins during the week, like Comedy Tuesday, Trivia Wednesday and Music Bingo Thursday.

Vine Street Brewing: Cheers to Elliott Ivory, Woodie Bonds, and Kemet Coleman on opening Vine Street Brewing! You may have already sipped a brew or two, like the Jazzman at The Brick or Soiree Steak & Oyster House, but the brewery is officially opening inside the 2000 Vine building in the historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The grand opening event features a packed music lineup from 3 – 9 p.m. and an afterparty at The Ship in West Bottoms. Fun fact about co-founder Kemet Coleman: he has a song and music video, “Get Out”, also known as The KC Streetcar Song.

July 1

The Wild Way Coffee: Have you visited the adorable Wild Way camper? Today it will be at the Brookside Farmers Market from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., and on Sunday it will be parked at Brookside Park. Both days will feature a Strawberry Milk Latte and a surprise Taylor Swift-inspired drink.

Polly’s Pop Fest: Pop over to Independence for a day of wholesome family fun. Polly’s Pop Fest celebrates all things POP–popcorn, popsicles, pop music, pop culture, cake pops, and plenty more. Soda? We don’t know her. Polly’s has been poppin’ off for 100 years now, so join in the fun and then finish the day with the City of Independence fireworks display!

Lonnie’s Reno Club: To be fair, Lonnie’s has put on dinner and a show every weekend night for a few years now. This is not breaking news but just in case you’ve never been, it’s worth sharing here. Lonnie McFadden is a KC legend and multi-hyphenate. He leads a band in his namesake club, singing, trumpeting, and tapping as guests drink and dine. Tickets start at $126 and include the show, dinner, and a welcome cocktail.

Plan Ahead

Rieger & Co.: Karma is a pop-up. Just before Taylor Swift’s KC arrival, local real estate agent and TikToker, Rachel Kilmer, has partnered with J. Rieger & Co. to throw an Eras pop-up on Thursday, July 6 from 6 – 10 p.m. The event is free to attend at Electric Park and features Eras-inspired cocktails, friendship bracelets to exchange, local vendors with Eras-inspired outfits, photobooths, and exclusively Taylor Swift music.

Colonial Gardens: Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs is celebrating the berry harvest with a Berry and Jeep Jam on July 8. Berry bake-off judging starts at 11:30– where yours truly is one of the lucky judges! Other fresh events include berry picking, you-cut flowers, live music, Jeep show, and kids activities. The baking contest is free to enter and general admission starts at $7.

