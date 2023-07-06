KC Sipps: New locations for old favorites and Swiftie paradise this weekend

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Summit Summer Crawl: Want an excuse to go to happy hour? Text your friends that the Summit Summer Crawl is back. Visit Summit Grill in Waldo, Boru, and South of Summit and purchase one app and one drink from the happy hour menu at each location, and receive a stamp on the passport provided at the first restaurant on your crawl. A completed passport is good for a $25 gift card for future visits to any aforementioned restaurant!

Q39: July is National Hot Dog Month. Fitting. Q39’s Chef Philip Thompson has created the ultimate Kansas City-style hot dog: a smoked pork and beef style sausage served on a pretzel bun and topped with BBQ aioli, caramelized onions, chopped brisket, and cheddar cheese. For $17 through July, it is paired with a crisp watermelon salad.

In our Taylor Swift era

Whether or not you snagged tickets for the epic shows at Arrowhead this weekend, Kansas City is overflowing with events for Swifties. Here are a few of the highlights:

Sweet Petites: Karma is a… cookie? The River Market bakery has Eras-themed cookies available from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. now through Saturday, June 8. They’re almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

Percheron: Percheron rooftop bar in Crossroads is hosting a ‘No ticket, no problem’ experience this weekend. Featuring Lavender Haze cocktails with Empress Gin, Eras-inspired DJ sets with DJ Ness (Friday) and Cale Parks (Saturday), and floral photo ops, this is your chance to make the whole place shimmer in your Swift-inspired outfits.

McLain’s Market: This Friday only, McLain’s in Shawnee has partnered with Up Up & Away Balloons to create a magnificent balloon photo op station for each Era. Pop in and shake it off from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. The walk-through exhibit is free, but you might as well snag some Lavender Haze Lemonade and Eras mini cheesecakes!

July 7

Cafe Cà Phê: KC’s first Vietnamese coffee shop now has a second location, and it has returned to one of the original homes of the Cafe Cà Phê coffee cart. Located in 12th Street Post in West Bottoms, this location is perfect for grabbing a drink (Electric Latte is my go-to) and browsing the gifts and goods from local makers before continuing an antique spree. This location’s hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and every first Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pizza Tascio: A seventh location of Pizza Tascio opens today at 11 a.m. The new Waldo location is at 409 W Gregory Blvd. Known for large pizzas and great lunch specials, the new dessert pizza with Nutella and bananas is looking pretty good, too!

First Fridays

Tacos Valentina is popping up at Big Mood and featuring Taco de Suadero, Cachetadas, guacamole, and elote starting at 5 p.m. HiTides Coffee is keeping things cool “Under the Palms” with live music and a makers market from 5 – 9 p.m. After perusing the art-filled alleyway, step into Buffalo State Pizza for a free concert from 7-9 p.m.

July 8

Kinship Cafe: Strawberry Hill’s Kinship Cafe is throwing a brunch party! From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., you’ll find vendors and special brunch foods like a featured Breakfast Tostada.

KC Wide Open Block Party: Birdies, Brews & BBQ are coming to historic downtown Liberty following the 2023 KC Wide Open Disc Golf Silver Pro Tour. The block party is free and open to all—not only disc golfers—and runs from 5-10 p.m. Local Liberty favorites like 3 Halves Brewpub & BBQ and the Corner Bar will be on site with barbecue and cold drinks.

Plan Ahead

Burger Week: Our most popular food week is back! The Pitch presents Burger Week 2023, where 16 restaurants and pubs in the KC metro feature half-price burgers. From July 17-23, enjoy some juicy deals without any coupons, codes, or passwords required! From Olathe to Independence, from brioche to bacon, there’s something for everyone.

