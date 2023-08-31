KC Sipps: A Quirky return, new Taco Naco, and weekend deals

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Boulevard Brewing Co: Boulevard’s seltzer brand, Quirk, announced that a seasonal favorite is returning this week to grocery and liquor store shelves. Cranberry Apple Cinnamon is juicy and tart, but with the subtlety of a hard-seltzer. I am stoked. This flavor is great on its own, but for a stronger flavor and ABV, add a shot of Fireball and top with frozen cranberries.

Mass St. Fish House & Raw Bar: Mass St. Fish House is teaming up with Lawrence food pantry Just Food for the month of September. There is a cocktail special with all proceeds going to Just Food, plus happy hour events on September 7 and 28.

Wild Child: Shawnee’s newest cocktail and wine bar has added food to its offerings. Small plates like popcorn, brie, and country ham are designed to share and are available starting today.

Taco Naco: Taco Naco’s newest location in Westport is currently operating soft-opening hours through the weekend. Find their new spot at 4141 Pennsylvania Ave, this Friday from 4 p.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at 4 p.m. is the ribbon cutting.

August 31

Warehouse on Broadway: At the new Jukebox Heroes spot in Warehouse on Broadway, they are welcoming guests this week with deep discounts. This Thursday, everything on the menu is $3, on Friday, the first 100 people in get a free t-shirt, and on Saturday there is no cover charge for the first 50 guests.

September 1

Nick the Greek: Fast-casual Nick The Greek in KCMO and Olathe is celebrating National Gyro Day with buy one gyro, get one 50% off. Choose between chicken, pork belly, or beef/lamb in a pita, plate, or salad.

Torn Label: First Friday, second anniversary, grand opening… it’s bound to be a party at Torn Label in Crossroads! Tacos Valentina is celebrating all of the above, culminating in a Grand Opening party to celebrate their full-time residence at the brewery. Join the fun from 4 – 10 p.m.

2016 Main: This First Friday, make a point to stop by the latest exhibit at 2016 Main to view the works of French artist, Alys Paola. To celebrate, the ownership team from Westport Cafe will feature an oyster bar and martinis from 5 – 10 p.m.

September 2

The Black Pantry: From 3 – 6 p.m. in Midtown, The Black Pantry is hosting an Afro Beats and Wine, wine tasting event. There will be a DJ, shopping, and 10% off wine and spirit purchases.

Char Bar: It’s the return of the Hatch Chile Festival in Westport! Cases of chiles are available for preorder, plus Hatch Chile food and drink specials, lawn games, and music from 12 – 5 p.m.

The Fall: The Fall in Westport is partnering with Jigsaw for a singles happy hour from 6 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.99 and include a welcome drink and mixer activities.

HiTides: Hosted by HiTides in Crossroads, Lei Away Presents a benefit for Maui: EMPOWER MAUI – Waves of Support from KC from 9 – 10:30 p.m. A $35 ticket includes cocktails prepared by the staff of the recently closed SoT, a free meal gift card from Hawaiian Bros, and live music from Sina S’ua and Alo Key.

Plan Ahead

Sway Coffee Roasters: On September 6, Sway in the Rosedale area is celebrating their one year anniversary. The first 25 guests will receive a free birthday bean blend, they are giving away cupcakes all day, and affogatos are a featured special.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.