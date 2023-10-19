KC Sipps: A new neighborhood bar, an iconic KC collab, and a BBQ celebration

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Minsky’s Pizza: It’s back and has had our office abuzz–the Minsky’s + Joe’s KC Z-Man Gourmet Pizza. For $23.99, the pizza starts with Joe’s KC French Fry seasoning, garlic butter, and a layer of Joe’s KC BBQ Sauce on a Minsky’s Original crust. It is then topped with Joe’s slow-smoked sliced beef brisket, mozzarella, provolone, and, of course, onion rings–all drizzled with Joe’s BBQ sauce.

Hemma Hemma: For Hemma Hemma’s opening phase two of three, the hot food line opens October 20. The bodega and cafe opened last month, the cafeteria-style dining section opens this week, and the final component, cooking classes, begins next month. The hot food line features scratch breakfast and lunch foods that will rotate weekly.

Opening

The Thirsty Gnome: New to north Kansas City is The Thirsty Gnome–a family-owned neighborhood bar and restaurant serving classic American comfort food. It opens on Saturday, October 21. Features include local beers, a Sunday Brunch menu, indoor and outdoor seating, and pool tables.

Donutology: Donutology opens its second location at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the retired streetcar in the historic River Market formerly occupied by Made in Kansas City. Visit Friday for a free pumpkin spice cake donut with purchase! This location’s menu will feature nine flavors of made-to-order donuts and an exclusive gluten-free collection including pop tarts, cinnamon rolls, and donuts. It will soon include local beer and a curated cocktail menu. Next to Betty Rae’s, this spot will be open late until 9 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Closing

Guy’s Broadway Bodega: In Crossroads, Guy’s is temporarily closing for renovations. They plan to reopen in mid-November. The locations in Westport and the airport remain open.

October 19

Union Horse Distilling Co.: Union Horse will celebrate the release of its Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey from 5 – 10 p.m. at the Distillery Social in Lenexa. Come in costume (prize awarded for “Best Dressed”) and join in for whiskey flights, fall cocktails, food, and the first opportunity to purchase the latest product. The event is free and for ages 21 and up.

October 20

Midwest Tea Festival: It’s tea time at the Overland Park Convention Center! Today and tomorrow, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., take in the scents, sights, and tastes of global teas with workshops and exhibitions. Tickets start at $20 and include admission to a Jane Austen-themed night on Saturday.

Vine Street Brewing: From 6 – 9 p.m., Vine Street Brewing is getting slick and spooky with live music from Brass & Boujee (an 18-piece hip-hop big band) plus Kemet Coleman and Kadesh Flow. Bring a lawn chair, join the costume contest, and sip some local beer.

October 21

Farenheight 325 BBQ: In North Kansas City, F325 BBQ is celebrating its one-year anniversary. To complement barbeque, F325 is offering one free signature cocktail, while supplies last, and a free wine tasting. There will also be live music from 6 – 9 p.m.

Plan Ahead

Lonnie’s Reno Club: Have you been to Lonnie’s Reno Club in downtown Kansas City? It remains on my KC musts list. This October 27 and 28, Lonnie is departing from the year-round classics and going spooky. “Throw on your costume and get ready to put the boogie in Boogie Man.” Tickets for the meal and show are $126 and include a limited-time Halloween cocktail, a three-course meal, new music performances from Lonnie McFadden and his band, and a raffle giveaway.

Elephant Wings: At North KC’s Iron District, Elephant Wings is putting on a five-course dinner on October 30. For $120, guests can enjoy five courses of Homestyle Indian cooking by Chef/Owner Ameet. Courses include dishes like pork jalfrezi with basmati rice and masala chai kulfi with dark chocolate.

