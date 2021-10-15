KC Rep’s A Christmas Carol to run Nov. 19 through Dec. 26

Kansas City Repertory Theatre is set to kick off its 41st annual run of A Christmas Carol at UMKC’s Spencer Theatre, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., with performances through Dec. 26. This year’s production is directed by Jason Chanos and features the return of Gary Neal Johnson as Scrooge.

“For more than 40 years, KCRep has brought our community together to experience Scrooge’s story of redemption and renewal and it is with deep gratitude, after nineteen months of our theatres being dark, that we welcome you back to the theatre and revive this joyous and meaningful tradition,” artistic director Stuart Carden says.

Johnson will be joined by cast members Chioma Anyanwu, Lauren Braton, Walter Coppage, Eileen Dixon, Peggy Friesen, Khalif L. Gillett, Riley Lucas, Caleigh Michnowicz, Meredith Noel, Michael Oaks, John Rensenhouse, Mark Robbins, and Bri Woods.

Lead financial support for this year’s production is provided by US Bank and the Celebrating Our Heritage Fund. Tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase here.