Today’s rally was aptly called ‘Black Lives Matter. Enough is enough.’

Kelcie McKenney, Travis Young,

Pitch photographer Travis Young shares photos from today’s peaceful protest at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain (let us not forget that fountain is named after a documented racist.) Pitch photographer Travis Young captured these photos of protesters, today’s speakers from the “Black Lives Matter. Enough is enough.” protest, the march that took place at the end of the protest, and the line of police surrounding the park.

Those pictured in this gallery gave their consent to be photographed.
