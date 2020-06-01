The difference between two days of gatherings is black and white

Kaitlin Arey,

Local photographer Kaitlin Arey has been attending the police protests and capturing moments to share with us, regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and racial reform in this country. “I’ve been trying to come up with words,” she said regarding the gatherings. “Truthfully, I’m speechless. These times are chilling. These times are filled with tears and sorrows. History is watching. All we can hope for is peace and change.”

Here is her photo essay from Saturday and Sunday:

