KC Power & Light District Cornucopia fall festival returns this weekend

PNC Bank and Kansas City Power & Light District present Cornucopia this weekend with three days of music, carnival rides and fun for all ages.

The festival kicks off this Friday, Oct. 14, featuring live music from Whiskey Mash Band and a silent disco. The day’s event will also feature carnival rides, a Strawberry Swing vendor fair, PNC Mobile Learning Adventure, pony rides, and face painting. Activities will last from 5-9 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival will team up with Literacy KC, Science City, Lead to Read, and Mattie Rhodes in a lineup of family-friendly events from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. A guest star appearance will be made by Cookie Monster at PNC Plaza. Tom’s Town will also be hosting a takeover that night from 5-8 p.m.

Cornucopia will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 16, with Chiefs football watch parties and various activities ranging from pumpkin decorating to a petting zoo available from 12-6 p.m.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. For more information, visit the Cornucopia website.