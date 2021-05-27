KC Pet Project offers $30 adoption special for Memorial Day Weekend

It has never been more tempting to bring home a furry friend than it’s going to be this weekend. KC Pet Project plans to hold a $30 adoption special for Memorial Day weekend, starting Friday, May 28 and after Memorial Day.

Visit the KC Campus for Animal Care, the Zona Rosa Adoption Center, or adopt a pet from a foster home to take advantage of the special. Most pets qualify, with the exception of kittens, puppies, and specialty breeds. The cats that reside at Petco’s 95th and Quivira store also qualify for it.

KC Pet Project Tori Fugate says the number of pets coming into the shelter has steadily increased, hitting more than 1,000 incoming pets in May so far.

“As we head into the summer months, this is a great opportunity to adopt a new best friend as part of your family,” Fugate says.

Adoption fees encompass the costs of a number of things, including vaccinations, microchips, and spay or neuter surgery. Click here to browse the animals available through this special.