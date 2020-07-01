KC Pet Project hosts drive-thru dog medical services ahead of holiday weekend

4th of July weekend can be tough on dogs. The fireworks are often a major issue for their stress levels, and the recent pandemic has also resulted in area pets being unable to make regular vet visits for numerous extended medical issues.

To combat these issues, KC Pet Project will be hosting “Get ‘Em Home”; a drive-thru clinic for dogs.

On Thursday, July 2nd at the KC Campus for Animal Care (7077 Elmwood Ave), KCPP will be assisting pets with a host of services.

The clinic will be $20 for all participating dogs with the options of receiving rabies vaccination, KCMO city license, and microchip, or participants can choose what their pet needs of the items offered. All dogs will receive a free identification tag. Residents will pull into the north lot of the campus and be assigned a number where they can stay in their cars to adhere to social distancing until their pet is ready to be helped. All dogs are asked to be on a leash. The clinic will begin at 8:00am and will go until the shelter helps the first 100 dogs or it will end at noon.

KCMO residents and dogs only.