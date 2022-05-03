KC Oktoberfest brings lots of bier to Crown Center this October

KC Oktoberfest is an all-out music, drink, and food celebration that is coming back for another fall festival. Kansas City Bier Co. announced that the event will take place at Crown Center on October 7-8, 2022.

Two main stages will host a majority of the talent along with a third stage located at Grand Blvd. The artists in attendance include Die Schlauberger, The Polka Brothers, Über Cool, Das Ist Lustig, Bram Wijnand’s Polka on Steroids, and Happy Wanderers.

KC Oktoberfest isn’t quite as bombastic as the original festival held in Germany, but if you couldn’t tell, it strives to be just as authentic. An example can be seen in the assortment of Bavarian-style biers provided by KC Bier Co.

“The official festival bier is Festbier, a clean, crisp, and malty Vienna-Style Lager brewed by KC Bier Co. with 100% imported German malt and hops,” a press release states. “All five of KC Bier Co’s year-round bier including Dunkel, Hefeweizen, Helles Lager, Pure Pils, and Mandarina IPL will be available.”

Those uninterested in the bier on tap will have the option to indulge in wines from Shlink Haus, along with some non-alcoholic offerings.

Food vendors, games, and more activities will help pad out the areas in-between the three stages of music. Of course, each of the pastimes falls into a German theme. While food vendors serve schnitzel, goulash, and käsekuchen, activities range from standard lawn games to Hammerschlagen—setting the scene for another atmospheric KC Oktoberfest.

Tickets will be available starting June 1. Unique hotel rates at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center and The Sheraton Hotel will also be available.