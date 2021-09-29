Dish & Drink KC: Oktoberfest returns this weekend, plus a new brunch spot and collaboration not to miss

Check it out: HomeGrown Kansas City wakes up in Brookside

If you like puns with your sincerity in the morning, try out the brand-new HomeGrown Kansas City, which opened just a couple of weeks ago in Brookside at 338 West 63rd Street (formerly Avenues Bistro). HomeGrown Kansas City is a Wichita-based breakfast-and-lunch-only spot that specializes in stuff like “Friends with Benedicts,” pancakes, avocado toast, and sandwiches.

The restaurant may be best-known for its homemade pop tarts and family-style meals. For example, you can get a family breakfast pack that includes scrambled eggs, eight pancakes, a choice of meat, and cornbread muffins.

HomeGrown also prides itself on establishing direct relationships with local farmers, so much of the meat, eggs, produce, and even coffee come from Kansas City farmers and producers including Messenger Coffee, Shatto Milk Company, Scratch Bakery, Campo Lindo Farms, KC Bier Co. Many of the items on the menu are also seasonal. Right now customers can pick up fresh strawberry lemonade and lemon-ricotta pancakes.

HomeGrown Kansas City is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day. Visit its website to view menus and learn more.

This weekend: A collaboration worth waking up for

If that’s not enough biscuits for you (and there is always room for more biscuits), there’s a pop-up happening on Saturday that combines the delicious skills of District Biskuit House and KC Daiquiri Shop (1116 Grand Avenue).

We’ve been missing District Biskuit’s incomparable chicken biscuits since owner and chef Guroux Khalifah closed it amidst everything happening with the pandemic, but we’re so glad he’s back. Now we can also take home a giant daiquiri in addition to the District Biskuit offerings. Here’s how it works: place your order by Friday, October 1 here, then pick up at KC Daiquiri Shop Saturday October 2, between 9 a.m. and noon.

Grab a classic District Biskuit sandwich (choose from an egg and cheese biscuit, Nashville hot chicken biscuit, or the “OG,” pictured above) and a 16-ounce daiquiri for $18. You can also just do it right and get the “Daq Pack”: all three types of biskuit sandwiches and a 64-ounce daiquiri for $48.

There’s also Bourbon Street Biscuits and Gravy, which includes Khalifah’s biscuits loaded with shrimp etouffee and green onions, as well as cheese biscuits, biscuits topped with barbecued pork, and more. This may well knock us out for the rest of the weekend, but there are worse ways to go by far.

Prost: KC Bier Co’s Oktoberfest is this Friday and Saturday at Crown Center

Last year, there was no Oktoberfest at Crown Center for all of the obvious reasons. This weekend, the very popular and enormous event, now hosted by KC Bier Co., is back. As usual, there’s a lot going on. German food—think Bavarian sausages, pretzels, and lots of wursts—beer aplenty (KC Bier Co’s Festbier is the official beer of the fest), German and Alsatian wines, and German music.

There will also be outdoor games like giant Connect Four and bags available as well as competitions like keg rolling, heavy hammer strikes, and stein hoisting. Carnival rides and even axe throwing will also be in the mix (we prefer your axe throwing occur before you’ve had your beers).

There’s something new this year. The event hosts are stepping up and making sure Oktoberfest is safe for everyone. All entrants must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken no later than Wednesday, September 29 for entry to the festival.

More tickets and information is available at via the event’s website. The fest runs Friday from 5–11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

