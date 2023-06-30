KC Monarchs Update: Miller’s shutout, new faces, and leading the division

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

Three new faces look to power the Kansas City Monarchs into the next stage of their season.

Kansas City has re-taken first place in the American Association’s West Division after welcoming big leaguers and a former adversary in the club’s latest blockbuster move.

Power bat Brian O’Grady, outfielder Aaron Whitefield and infielder Peter Maris all signed with the Monarchs Tuesday.

Maris joins the Monarchs after winning a league title with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks last season. A versatile infielder who can play short, second and third, Maris was the leadoff hitter on the team that knocked Kansas City out of the playoffs a season ago.

“I love all the boys in Fargo; those are my guys. We’re going to make new memories here in KC,” Maris said. “That was last year, this is this year, and I’m trying to win.”

The Southern California native hit his first home run as a Monarch Thursday night.

Born in Philadelphia, O’Grady has 62 games of MLB experience with the Reds, Rays and Padres. The 31-year-old has hit four MLB home runs, including two with San Diego in 2021. He’s already showcased plenty of power from the left side. O’Grady has six RBIs through three games as a Monarch, including three doubles and a home run.

An outfielder known for his outstanding defense, Whitefield made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Twins. He returned to the big leagues with the Angels in 2022. Born in Brisbane, Australia, Whitefield has represented his country at two World Baseball Classics. He’s already impressed his teammates with his speed, both on the basepaths and in center field.

MILLER’S SHUTOUT

Though the three new bats grabbed plenty of attention, the Monarchs saw their best pitching performance of the year Wednesday night. Right-hander Jalen Miller threw a 133-pitch complete-game shutout to close out a 10-0 win over the Kane County Cougars.

Picking up a shorthanded bullpen, Miller closed out the eighth inning with his 107th pitch. He worked around a hit and two walks in the ninth, but held on to finish the game.

“The ninth inning, after warmups, I literally couldn’t feel my lower half,” “Miller said. “I was just trying to gut it out. It was fun.”

BACK HOME AGAIN

Kansas City returns to Legends Field for a six-game homestand starting Friday night against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The stretch includes a 1 p.m. Fourth of July game with the Sioux Falls Canaries.