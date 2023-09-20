KC Monarchs hope to bring more championship hardware home

After winning game three of the American Association’s Miles Wolff Cup Finals to go up 2-1 over the Chicago Dogs, the Monarchs are Kansas City’s best chance at bringing a baseball championship to the city.

The team has a history of success, winning the championship in both 2018 and 2021, under manager, Joe Calfapietra’s reign, which is now extended through 2024.

“Every year you go into it hoping you put a team together that competes for a championship,” he says.

Putting a team together from a handful of different organizations with the hope of achieving a successful season is not an easy task for the ball players, nor the coaching staff.

“It takes time to get the mindset together on winning and winning as a unit,” Calfapietra says. “As that time starts taking, and as the winning starts taking place, and they start understanding the importance of it, then it kind of blends.”

Justin Wylie, all-star second basemen who was traded to the Monarchs earlier this season, homered in last night’s win over Chicago. He is looking forward to carrying the momentum with him and his team into tonight’s contest.

“[I] just gotta keep it going. Getting good pitches to hit, and continuing to put my ‘A’ swing on em,” Wylie says. “It starts with the preparation that we have before the game even starts.”

Having such recent success in previous years, the team looks to further their accomplishments as the sun sets over Legends Field tonight.

“Being able to bring a championship to the city will not only be good for this years group, but also for groups in the future that have that expectation and for the city to continue to expect us to continue win,” Wylie says.

The team is looking forward to clinching their championship victory over the Chicago Dogs tonight at 7 p.m. and is hopeful that KC baseball fans will serve as their tenth man on the field through their cheers and roars.

“Last night was a really high energy crowd. We’re hoping we get the same tonight,” Calfapietra says.