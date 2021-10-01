KC Library celebrates Banned Books Week

In recognition of Banned Books Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2), the KC Library has compiled a list of banned books and linked it to their catalog, showing which branches have titles available for check out and how many copies are left.

Established in 1982, Banned Books Week was born out of an effort to highlight current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.

The entries in the KC Library’s list range from your standard Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, to Tim O’Brien’s The Things They Carried, Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, and, Captain Underpants spinoff The Adventures of Super Diaper Baby.

Many of these entries, such as Jason Reynold’s Stamped, touch on problems of racism and racial injustices, while others, like Susan Kuklin’s Beyond Magenta, explore LGBTQ issues.

The full list can be found here.