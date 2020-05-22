KC Irish Festival shrinks the event

Like so many other events in 2020, the large crowds and flooded space are just not going to be manageable. That’s why the board of directors for KC’s Irish Fest have made the decision to convert the event into three days of much smaller experiences, center around local Irish restaurants and the like. No announcements have been made with further plans, but we do have a press release explaining the decision and what comes next.

The press release is as follows:

The board of directors and officers of The Kansas City Irish Festival have come to the difficult decision that the festival we all know and love will not be able to take place in its traditional format this year. This decision was made taking into consideration the countless moving parts it takes to plan an event of this size combined with the unknown restrictions and guidelines for large gatherings that may be in place later this year. And as always, the safety and health of our friends and patrons is foremost in our minds.

Obviously, this is not an outcome any of us wanted. However, true to our Irish heritage, we’re a resilient bunch. Our festival leadership is hard at work finding new ways to bring the soul of Ireland to the heart of America over Labor Day weekend. As Kansas City begins to reopen throughout the coming weeks and months, we will be reimagining our 18th Irish Fest as a series of smaller, Irish-themed, locally-focused community experiences in order to provide a safe and healthy environment for our patrons. We’ll keep you informed as plans develop.

If you’ve booked a hotel room at either the Westin or the Sheraton, your reservation will be automatically cancelled by your hotel. Please note: The Kansas CIty Feis has not been cancelled. If you plan on attending the feis, you will be notified by the feis with instructions on making a new hotel reservation.

Thank you sincerely for your understanding, patience, and support in these uncertain times.