KC Fringe Festival is back for its 19th year

One of Kansas City’s largest celebrations of arts and culture is back for its 19th year. KC Fringe Festival welcomes local, national, and international artists and creators to showcase their talents and push boundaries in the world of creativity.

The Fringe Festival is an annual 16-day event that was established in 2005. It allows performing, visual, and film artists to showcase their work in a non-juried, non-censored approach. The mission of the KC Fringe Festival is to attract diverse people, nurture artists, and strengthen Kansas City economically by producing educational, cultural, accessible, and affordable events.

This year the festival has a dynamic lineup featuring theater, circus, music, dance, visual arts, and film from all corners. A total of 52 productions will be featured, ranging from emerging to established artists. In addition, 38 visual artists will exhibit their thought-provoking creations alongside six captivating films that will transport viewers to new realms of storytelling.

Their exhibition at Union Station will run July 16-29 and will be open from 12-7 p.m. each day. They will also have the Blue Gallery open at Gaels Public House July 1-30 , where you can get a sneak peek of their visual artists.

Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale June 15. They range from $12 with a one-time purchase of a $5 festival button, and children 3-12 get in for $7. You can get your tickets on the festival website, where you can also make donations, volunteer, sign up for their newsletter, and view some of the names of the artists that will be participating in this year’s festival.