KC Cares: String Sprouts

On the surface, String Sprouts is about teaching kids to play music. With numerous young violinists and cellists enrolled, it does just that. However, there’s a lot more to it than just learning quarter notes and bow technique.

The program, run by Heartland Chamber Music, is also trying to enrich family relationships. When the kids attend their group lessons for either violin or cello, usually their caregiver must come too.

“A great deal of it is for them to build that parent connection. All of our parents say they have better relationships with their children. They learn to work with their child,” says Kathy Cook, executive director of Heartland Chamber Music.

String Sprouts uses various sites in the metro public schools, as well as places like El Centro and Asbury United Methodist Church.

There’s a program during the school day within Kansas City Public Schools, and if families are on free and reduced school lunches, they also meet String Sprouts’ income requirements.

In 2017, HCM launched this early-childhood education program, modeling it on one at the Omaha Conservatory of Music. This past year, 103 students participated. Their numbers went down during the pandemic and are still recovering.

Most kids start at age 4, and if they stick with it, they’ll be with the program for five years.

“Our hope is that there’s a music program for them to move into at their school. If there isn’t, [some Sprouts] take private lessons from some of our teachers at a greatly reduced rate,” Cook says.

By the end of the program, kids can play and read music, but they have also worked on their fine motor skills, learned how to stick with the activity, and built up some confidence.

“[Parents] see their child able to study more effectively, just because they understand that you have to keep trying at things,” Cook says.

It certainly has taken some persistence—especially for those participating when everything had to go online.

Zsanaé Davis Accatcha’s daughter Journey is in her fourth year playing cello, and her other daughters, 5-year-olds Harmony and Destiny, just started the violin.

“To do school online, regular school, and then try to practice an instrument online—it was hard. It was rough,” Davis Accatcha says. “Having to help her practice and try to figure out how because I’m the one physically there with her—but it did make me more engaged. I was a pseudo-teacher during the pandemic year.”

For the kids in the program, everything is free, including the instrument and lessons. If they continue playing in any music program after the five years are up, HCM will rent them an instrument for $80 per year.

“Whether they become professional musicians or not, there are numerous studies that show the power of music in our lives. It’s critically important for as many children as possible to have that opportunity to try,” Cook says.

Some kids, like Harmony and Destiny, live for the performances.

“My twins saw their big sister perform with the UMKC symphony, and it was like, ‘I want to be on stage too. I want to perform too.’ They are excited. They’ve only been practicing so they can perform on stage,” Davis Accatcha says.

They just had that performance—the biggest one of the year—in May, playing alongside the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory Orchestra.

Overall, it’s been a positive influence on Davis Accatcha’s family.

“My oldest daughter, the moment her little sisters started playing, her interest piqued. She wanted to be a leader. She always says she’s scared, but she gets up there and she just tries. It creates such confidence in her that I’m still helping to cultivate,” Davis Accatcha says.

You don’t have to know how to play a concerto to volunteer with String Sprouts. They always need extra hands during concert days to distribute programs, guide folks backstage, and even buy or bake cookies for the events. If you are musical, they’d love help tuning instruments on those days.

For more information, visit stringsproutskc.org/support-sprouts-kc