KC Cares: Front Porch Alliance

Since its start 24 years ago, with a handful of volunteers asking residents what help they’d like to have, Front Porch Alliance has become a robust program that aids its neighborhoods on multiple levels.

Though they’re centered in the Ivanhoe neighborhood, they serve a large chunk of Kansas City’s east side, approximately between 18th and 85th streets (east of Troost).

Two of their larger initiatives have been the Youth Journeys program and the Minor Home Repair team.

For the summer, they’re focusing their youth efforts on two teen programs, Reel Collectors and Porch Storytellers. While both focus on creative expression, the former centers on documentary filmmaking, while the latter lets kids explore different art forms, from poetry to painting.

The idea is to provide “students with applicable and replicable skills that prepare them for future careers while also giving them the chance to explore opportunities that they might not get in their school,” says An Sasala, communications coordinator for Front Porch Alliance.

Leaving a long-lasting impact is one of the overall goals for all of the group’s initiatives.

“While we might offer a service for one summer, they’re gaining some sort of skill or something that will impact them for years to come. For example, we might patch somebody’s porch through our minor home repairs program, and that’s going to last five to 10 years to maintain the safety of their home,” Sasala says.

That might seem like a small thing, but a minor home issue can destabilize an entire living situation for a family.

“There was one family who had two younger children who kept getting out of their house because the landlord would not come and fix a loose screen door, so the kids could just get out. We were able to go in, help fix that door, and help maintain the safety of that house so the family could stay living in an area they loved,” Sasala says.

Their Early Heart Start and Nurturing Parenting programs are a little different than the norm in Jackson County because they’re based on home visits.

“We were able to continue to survive and even to thrive during the pandemic because we offer home visiting and not daycare center-based care for families. We’re actually one of the only home visiting programs in the entirety of Jackson County in Kansas City,” Sasala says.

Anyi Pujols found Front Porch Alliance as a client and is now on staff there. For her, the jewel in their crown is the resources they provide for parents.

“I went to therapy connected through the program; that 100% made a humongous change. That’s what made me so passionate about it, hearing the moms say the same things I went through and just knowing there are actually resources to help you out—it’s really phenomenal,” Pujols says.

That support extended to help with baby weaning in addition to being able to interact with other parents and find a community.

“They do groups monthly. It gives you an opportunity to also meet other families. You feel like whatever you’re going through at the time is just happening to you, and those community groups really help you see, ‘I’m not the only one, I have people who can actually support—other parents,’” Pujols says.

Just knowing that support is there is huge for parents like Pujols.

“Other than breastfeeding my son, I dealt with a lot of post-partum depression. That’s not something a lot of people speak about, and actually having someone there with the knowledge and giving me tools in my toolbox for that not to happen in the future was a breath of fresh air,” Pujols says.

Once the school year starts up again, the other youth programs will kick back into gear, and that’s where Front Porch Alliance needs lots of volunteers. Longer-term opportunities include math and reading tutors as well as robotics coaches.

If you’re not as comfortable around kids or don’t have the time for a more regular commitment, they also need help sorting and distributing donated items. And if you’re handy around the house, the Minor Home Repairs team will take the help.

For more details on volunteering, visit frontporchalliance.org/get-involved/volunteer-2