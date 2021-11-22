Best of Kansas City 2021: KC Black Owned is the directory for all of your shopping needs

“Being a one-woman show requires a high level of commitment, perseverance, and consistency,” says Chelsey M, the founder of KC Black Owned.

She started the website and Instagram account in July 2020 as a directory for folks to locate and support local Black businesses. In the past year, KCBO has grown by over 250 listings and counting. But the directory was just the starting point. Fast forward to 2021 and Chelsey is hard at work connecting directory businesses to vendors, writing website features, and giving workshops on topics like social media.

[Official Pitch advice: Check out @kcblackowned on IG to marvel at the work of the “Reels Queen!”] Chelsey has felt the love from the local community, and as KCBO grows we can help by donating money or spaces for pop-ups, and sharing the news with friends and on socials. As the holiday season is fast approaching, is there a better place to buy presents than a KCBO business? [Nope!]