KC BBQ Fest brings the smoke in early July

Mark your calendars for a full weekend of BBQ, bands, and beer from July 9-11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

The Q Kansas City BBQ Festival will feature KC’s own primo pitmasters as well as others from around the country. KC-area fire-wielders include Deborah “Shorty” and Mary “Little” Jones (Jones Bar-B-Q), Jeff Stehney (Joe’s Kansas City), and Todd Johns (Plowboys BBQ).

Esaul Ramos and Joe Melig (2M Smokehouse, San Antonio) will wow us with central TX smoking techniques, along with Jason Ganahl (GQue BBQ, Denver), Mike Johnson and Christina Fitzgerald (Sugarfire Smokehouse, St. Louis), and Kent, Eric, and Barrett Black (Black’s BBQ, Lockhart, TX).

Keep an eye out for Operation BBQ Relief, too, whose set-up will feature pitmasters Stan Hays and John David Wheeler. OBR is a nonprofit organization committed to bringing hot meals to communities and first responders in the wake of disasters such as the 2011 EF5 tornado in Joplin. To top it all off, Tim Scheer of Shake ‘n Bake BBQ and Blues Hog will be slinging tons of smoky treats over the weekend.

Entry is free, and festival-goers can choose to buy BBQ and drinks inside or go the all-you-can-eat route with the $79 Pit Pass. A live music schedule is TBA but we’re sure it’ll be killer.

In the meantime, show your favorite KC BBQ spot some love.