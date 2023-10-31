Kansas State School of the Blind teacher surprised with $7,000 check to further STEM education efforts

This afternoon, Kansas State School of the Blind staff and students gathered to celebrate STEM teacher Lydia Knopp as she was surprised with a $7,000 check after being announced as a third-place national winner in Voya Foundation’s Unsung Heroes program.

Knopp’s program “KSSB Accessible STEM Instruction” exists to educate sighted people on the importance of accessibility within the STEM field. One of the ways they do so, is through their mobile stem unit. The mobile STEM unit is filled with activities like adapted and accessible coding, robotics, and assistive technology for blind and visually impaired people.

“I hope this award can help us find the combination of new technology and accessibility, allowing all students to put their skills to use and educating general education students about what’s possible so they’re not only learning about STEM, but blindness and low vision,” says Knopp.

“We’re very proud of Ms. Lydia and all the teachers who help with the program. We want to grow and expand it even more,” says KSSB superintendent Jon Harding.

The grant will be used to upgrade equipment, purchase supplies, and more for the school.