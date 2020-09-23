Kansas School for the Blind celebrates inclusive playground, new programs

The Kansas State School for the Blind (KSSB) is celebrating a whole lot of new this Friday, September 25. With a new inclusive playground, and new spaces and programs, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at the site of the school at 1100 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas will mark the latest chapter for KSSB.

With the presence of COVID-19, outdoor exercise is a vital tool needed now more than ever to maintain health and well-being for all. Says Jon Harding, KSSB Superintendent. “We are highlighting a new, accessible playground for our students that was made possible by the KC Blind All-Stars, a 501c3 that supports our school. This was a fantastic public/private partnership that provides our students with a play space that promotes health and fitness.”

KSSB is also showcasing its new Makerspace, Preschool Enrichment Program, and Wayfinding/Navigation System and Mobile STEM Unit. “The goal of the Mobile STEM Unit is to provide quality hands-on technology experiences to students who are blind and visually impaired in rural communities in Kansas,” said the official press release from KSSB.

KSSB has been a statewide resource since 1867 and serves over 800 students ages birth to 21 in a year.

Ribbon cutting ceremony and open house:

Friday, September 25 at 11 am

1100 State Ave.

Kansas City, KS