Kansas Republicans overturn governor’s order, allow for large Easter gatherings

Governor Laura Kelly’s order limiting religious gatherings to 10 people has been struck down by Kansas Republicans.

While medical professionals advise against gatherings that could further spread COVID-19, the GOP saw this limitation as an attack on religious liberty. This afternoon, representatives congregated and voted to overturn the directive. The votes feel straight down the party lines, with Republicans outnumbering Democrats.

Earlier this morning, Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R) sent a memo advising police officers not to enforce the order.

Schmidt wrote, “In our view, Kansas statute and the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of Rights each forbid the governor from criminalizing participation in worship gatherings by executive order.”

Meanwhile, digital and TV services continue to exist almost everywhere.

Kansas, we ask you to please stay inside. There are so many ways to worship without endangering yourself or others. The more you go out, the longer we have to stay inside.