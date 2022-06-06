Kansas City Zine Con (KCZC) goes hybrid June 11 for its seventh year of promoting outsider publications

This year’s Kansas City Zine Con (KCZC) will celebrate seven years of promoting self-published publications in the Midwest.

The event will be hybrid, with the in-person section at Plexpod Westport Commons June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required. Panels will also be live-streamed and the online portion will include a virtual table experience to view digital portfolios.

The convention is free to attend, and attendees can exhibit, sell, buy, and trade a variety of DIY publications.

KCZC also facilitates zine workshops in collaboration with community organizations such as the Kansas City Public Library, KC Tenants, and Johnson County Public Library. The festival is sponsored by LaBudde Special Collections, Moosader, Neither/nor Zine Distro, and Oddities Prints. Funding is supplied through the Charlotte Street Foundation’s Cultural Producer Grant.