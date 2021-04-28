Kansas City Symphony welcomes in-person audiences for summer shows

It’s been a long time without music. And, for musicians, a long time without a physical audience. Which is why the Kansas City Symphony announced today that the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts will be welcoming in-person audiences to three of their concerts.

“We have been patiently awaiting the time we can again perform for an audience in Helzberg Hall,” says Executive Director Danny Beckley. “We have been working with the University of Kansas Health System throughout the pandemic. They have advised us on how to maximize the safety of all involved in the production of our online concerts at MySymphonySeat.org, as well as on when the time would be right to welcome back in-person audiences. Working together with the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, we believe that we can safely perform for live audiences once again. There will of course be protocols in place, such as seat distancing requirements, mask mandates and extensive cleaning procedures. But it is time for our return to in-person attendance, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

For many connected to the symphony, whether as a musician or fan, its return to its concert home at the Kauffman is an emotional one.

“We will again feel the exhilaration of being together with our audiences in Helzberg Hall,” says Music Director Michael Stern. “At no point during this season or last did the music ever stop for us. We brought music around the community all season long, and I was grateful for all the internet connectedness that our digital world afforded us. But there is no substitute for the special communion that occurs between all of us on stage and those listening in person, surrounded by the miraculous acoustics of Helzberg Hall. The varied repertoire and balance of the concerts over these last weeks of our season was planned not only to bring back compelling programs performed live, but also, despite social distancing limits on stage, to allow virtually every Kansas City Symphony musician the opportunity to reconnect with our audience. After this long year of postponements, cancelations, distancing and absences, bringing music back to Kansas City is more urgent, necessary and meaningful than ever.”

Kristin Velicer, Acting Associate Principal Second Violin and Chair of the Kansas City Symphony Musicians’ Committee, adds, “The musicians are absolutely thrilled to welcome our audiences back to Helzberg Hall for in-person concerts! We cannot wait to bring the excitement, energy and beauty of live performances to everyone. The musicians are so grateful and so appreciative of the support the community has shown us throughout this past year. We are all looking forward to filling our beautiful hall with music once again and celebrating a joyous reunion with our wonderful audiences.”

Current 2020/21 Classical Series subscribers will be able to select tickets for the following upcoming concerts:

1) Wednesday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

COPLAND Fanfare for the Common Man

HAILSTORK Amazing Grace

R. STRAUSS Wind Serenade

CARLOS SIMON The Warmth from Other Suns

STRAVINSKY Suite from Pulcinella

2) Friday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

W.A. MOZART Serenade for Winds in E-flat Major

DUKAS Fanfare from La Peri

TIM HIGGINS Sinfonietta

GRAINGER/HIGGINS Lincolnshire Posy

3) Thursday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 19 at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m.

Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

DEBUSSY/FRADIANI Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune

BARBER Medea

F.J. HAYDN Symphony No. 64, “Tempo mutantur”

Please contact the Symphony to reserve tickets for the May and June concerts. Tickets can be reserved by completing the online form here. You may also contact the Symphony Box Office by calling (816) 471-0400, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health and safety information and protocols are available on the Symphony’s website.