Kansas City Repertory Theatre hosts 3rd annual ‘Ghost Light’ performance Oct. 21-22

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre is preparing for the return of the 3rd annual Ghost Light: A Night of Haunted Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads. This year will feature two outdoor performances Oct. 21 and 22 at Roanoke Park.

This family-friendly event is structured in a collage-style concert that meshes music and storytelling to create a haunting experience for audiences. Enjoy the spooky atmosphere as the performers share ghost stories and engage in KC cultural riches.

This year’s featured storytellers include José Faus, Sheri Purpose Hall, Vanessa Severo, Ava Armstrong. Additionally, there will be performances by musicians Calvin Arsenia, Amado Espinoza, Teri Quinn, and Deshica Rage.

In addition to the performance, Saturday’s event will have engaging activities for all ages including mask making, luminary making, a haunted parade, and a performance by the Ghost Light Orchestra.

Join the cast under the stars for a night of spooky fun! This year’s event is free to the public; individuals can RSVP on the KCRep website.