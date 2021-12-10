Kansas City Public Library receives huge grant to become a vaccination station

The Kansas City Public Library has received a Communities for Immunity award in support of its work to increase vaccine confidence in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

As trusted community partners, museums and libraries play a critical role in building vaccine confidence and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The $79,935 award will support increased communication to patrons living in neighborhoods with lower vaccination rates, as well as more information about the COVID-19 vaccine to those in the community for whom English is not their primary language.

This award comes as the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered through KC CARE Health Center has surpassed 1,000 at three Library locations—going to those age 5 and older, plus boosters for those 18 and up.

KC CARE has agreed to extend its clinics through February 2022.

Go here for the full schedule.