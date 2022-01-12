Kansas City G.I.F.T. unveils short film on racial economic disparity

Kansas City G.I.F.T. is a non-profit organization that started two years ago to help Black-owned businesses excel. Since its formation, G.I.F.T. has raised over $500,00 in grants to local Black-owned companies.

Limitations on resources, support, and opportunities in poverty-stricken areas can severely hinder the livelihood and upward mobility of Black people. To exemplify this struggle, G.I.F.T. has made its first foray into the realm of filmmaking.

Today, the organization debuted a short film titled Our Flag is Still There. The piece depicts the economic and social disconnect between races in Kansas City—and how G.I.F.T. can change a life.

“Redlining, the impact is still there,” G.I.F.T. says in the film’s description. “Worker discrimination, the impact is still there. The school-to-prison pipeline, the impact is still there. We have progressed but we still have work to do, to bring a marginalized group of people to a healthy state, and we can objectively say equality has been achieved.”

Cornell Gorman served as the creative director of the film.

“We want to create awareness, actionable, tangible steps that people can take and use to profess a marginalized group of people to create real equality,” Gorman says.

“I got this vision about two or three years ago. I used to be a personal trainer and most of the people that I trained were white. This was around the time of Trump’s election, and clients would voice their opinion—especially on Black people,” Gorman explains. “Something burned inside of me like I had to speak up for myself.”

G.I.F.T. hopes the community will be motivated to pledge support towards closing the racial wealth gap. By donating only $10 a month, you can make a huge impact on a local Black business.