Kansas City Fashion Week 2022 was a spectacular make out sesh
Kansas City was brimming with activity over labor day weekend. With Irish Fest taking over Crown Center, Kansas City Fashion Week took up residence across the street at Union Station. Saturday’s finale show featured sequins, tulle, fishnets, platforms, and more as some of the Midwest’s best designers showcased their fall/winter 2022 collections.
Each designer had a signature theme ranging from punk to disco to Parisian-inspired chic. Most notably, Andrew Clancey’s Any Old Iron collection closed the evening with tongue-in-cheek humor as models made out with one another and the designer himself strode the runway in an inflatable bunny costume. See for yourself.
Laura Citron
Architexture
Joshua J. Chris
Jeanne Nuage
Kahindo
Casarez
Mozze
Any Old Iron