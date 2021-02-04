Kansas City Cattle Co. offering Big Game Bundle for Super Bowl

Kansas City Cattle Co. has created the Big Game Bundle, complete with recipes on their blog for Super Bowl celebrations at home. The bundle includes Wagyu ground beef, Wagyu summer sausage, bacon cheeseburger bratwurst, and more.

One package of Wagyu beef hot dogs is included in the Big Game Bundle. The hot dogs were voted best hot dogs in the world by Foodandwine.com.

Kansas City Cattle Co. is a veteran-owned family business. Owner Patrick Montgomery served as 1st Ranger Battalion as an army ranger. His goal is to mentor and employ veterans in honor of a family member who was killed in action during the summer of 2011.

Montgomery and his wife Kaleigh live on a ranch with their two sons. Cattle are raised on this ranch in an environment absent of stress. Kansas City Cattle Co. meat is antibiotic and hormone-free.

Kansas City Cattle Co. offers American Wagyu, 100% Wagyu, and Berkshire pork, and more. Kaleigh Montgomery says all protein is sourced from farms with responsible and ethical practices.

“We’re Kansas City proud, both born and raised right here in the Northland. Go Chiefs,” says Kaleigh Montgomery.

Kansas Citians can place their orders for Friday delivery up until noon on February 4.