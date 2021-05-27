Kansas City Ballet announces 2021-2022 season
The Kansas City Ballet announced a variety of performances for the company’s 2021-2022 season including The Wizard of Oz and Dracula.
“It’s an incredible season of crowd favorites,” says Devon Carney, Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director. “What’s not to love?”
Individual and season tickets are now available online or by calling the Kansas City Ballet ticket office at 816-931-8993.
Kansas City Ballet 2021-2022 Season
Celts
- When: October 15 to 24, 2021
- Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- What: “The 2021-2022 season opens with a mixed-repertoire performance featuring three acclaimed ballets that celebrate the emotional combination of movement and music. Celts, the Kansas City premiere of a fiendish fusion of ballet and Irish step dance, Wunderland, a winter wonderland of athletic dancing and intense passion, and Serenade, a milestone in dance and the first original ballet George Balanchine choreographed in America.”
Nutcracker Ball
- When: November 20, 2021
- Where: Loews Kansas City Hotel
- What: The Kansas City Ballet Guild will kick off the winter holidays with the 54th annual Nutcracker Ball. This event will benefit the Kansas City Ballet and the Kansas City Ballet School. Cocktails, dinner, and dancing will provide a night of fun.
The Nutcracker
- When: December 3 to 24, 2021
- Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- What: Clara, The Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy will unveil a magical theatrical experience over the holiday season. Choreography by Devon Carney and Music by Peter I. Tchaikovsky performed by the Kansas City Symphony will delight audiences. Tickets will go on sale on August 30.
Dracula
- When: February 18 to 27, 2022
- Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- What: This horror story will be complete with sensuous costumes, thrilling sets, and special effects. Choreography by Michael Pink and music by Philip Feeney performed by the Kansas City Symphony will bring the show to life.
The Wizard of Oz
- When: May 13 to 22, 2022
- Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- What: The classic Kansas tale of Dorothy and Toto being swept to Oz is back. Storylines and visual elements from the MGM motion picture will be implemented into the performance. The show will have choreography by Septime Webre with music by Matthew Pierce performed by the Kansas City Symphony.