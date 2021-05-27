Kansas City Ballet announces 2021-2022 season

The Kansas City Ballet announced a variety of performances for the company’s 2021-2022 season including The Wizard of Oz and Dracula.

“It’s an incredible season of crowd favorites,” says Devon Carney, Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director. “What’s not to love?”

Individual and season tickets are now available online or by calling the Kansas City Ballet ticket office at 816-931-8993.

Kansas City Ballet 2021-2022 Season

Celts

When: October 15 to 24, 2021

October 15 to 24, 2021 Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts What: “The 2021-2022 season opens with a mixed-repertoire performance featuring three acclaimed ballets that celebrate the emotional combination of movement and music. Celts, the Kansas City premiere of a fiendish fusion of ballet and Irish step dance, Wunderland, a winter wonderland of athletic dancing and intense passion, and Serenade, a milestone in dance and the first original ballet George Balanchine choreographed in America.”

Nutcracker Ball

When: November 20, 2021

November 20, 2021 Where: Loews Kansas City Hotel

Loews Kansas City Hotel What: The Kansas City Ballet Guild will kick off the winter holidays with the 54th annual Nutcracker Ball. This event will benefit the Kansas City Ballet and the Kansas City Ballet School. Cocktails, dinner, and dancing will provide a night of fun.

The Nutcracker

When: December 3 to 24, 2021

December 3 to 24, 2021 Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts What: Clara, The Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy will unveil a magical theatrical experience over the holiday season. Choreography by Devon Carney and Music by Peter I. Tchaikovsky performed by the Kansas City Symphony will delight audiences. Tickets will go on sale on August 30.

Dracula

When: February 18 to 27, 2022

February 18 to 27, 2022 Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts What: This horror story will be complete with sensuous costumes, thrilling sets, and special effects. Choreography by Michael Pink and music by Philip Feeney performed by the Kansas City Symphony will bring the show to life.

The Wizard of Oz