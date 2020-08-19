Kansas City Art Institute announces new dates for BFA exhibition

Joseph Hernandez,
Kevin Heckart Dreams In The Wires

Kevin Heckart’s Dreams In The Wires. // Courtesy Artspace

The H&R Art Space, in partnership with the Kansas City Art Institute, announced its new dates for the BFA Exhibition after the in-person event was postponed due to the pandemic.

Now scheduled to run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 19, H&R Art Space celebrates 20 years of artists, art, and ideas and continues to its commitment to introducing new generations of artists and designers who have earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the KCAI.

It’ll feature brand-new works from galleries created by recent graduates with degrees in animation, art history, ceramics, creative writing, fiber, filmmaking, graphic design, illustration, interactive arts, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. The annual exhibition gives many of these artists their first public display opportunity while representing the community and the culmination of their degree program.

The exhibition is a collaboration with KCAI campus gallery director Michael Schonhoff with support from Block fellow Isabel Vargas. Public programs are organized with the support of the BFA Exhibition Advisory Committee, made up of 2020 graduates JR Junger, Lueking Knabe, Charlotte May, and Jada Patterson. The online viewing room is a partnership with KCAI’s Office of Communications with Jesslyn Jakobe designing 2020’s logo.

The exhibit is free and open to all, but tickets are limited and must be reserved in advance. People wanting to attend in-person can apply here. There is also an online viewing room, which can be accessed on the site when the exhibit opens to the public. It’s open from 12-5 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and masks will be required for entry.

Anyone with questions or needs for special arrangements can email visitartspace@kcai.edu.

View this post on Instagram

KCAI Interactive Arts Senior Presentations @hrblockartspace Thursday, December 5, 9:00-11:00 a.m. . The H&R Block Artspace is pleased to present the Kansas City Art Institute’s Interactive Arts Senior Presentations on Thursday, December 5 from 9-11 a.m. Artists Ségolène Pihut, Nick de Krafft, and Kevin Heckart will each present their BFA thesis works through a series of visual lectures to the public in the second-floor Artspace Studio. . Artist Presentation Schedule: 9:00 a.m. Ségolène Pihut; 9:40 a.m. Nick de Krafft; 10:20 a.m. Kevin Heckart. . Question-and-answer sessions and a five-minute break will follow each presentation. (Light refreshments will be provided.) . Image: Ségolène Pihut (’20 Interactive Arts), 2019. Courtesy of the artist. . #ArtspaceKCAI #KCAI #KCAIstudents #kcaiinteractive #kcaiinteractivearts @kcaiinteractivearts #KCartists #segolenepihut

A post shared by H&R Block Artspace at KCAI (@hrblockartspace) on

Categories: Art
Tags: , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.