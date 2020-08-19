Kansas City Art Institute announces new dates for BFA exhibition

The H&R Art Space, in partnership with the Kansas City Art Institute, announced its new dates for the BFA Exhibition after the in-person event was postponed due to the pandemic.

Now scheduled to run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 19, H&R Art Space celebrates 20 years of artists, art, and ideas and continues to its commitment to introducing new generations of artists and designers who have earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the KCAI.

It’ll feature brand-new works from galleries created by recent graduates with degrees in animation, art history, ceramics, creative writing, fiber, filmmaking, graphic design, illustration, interactive arts, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. The annual exhibition gives many of these artists their first public display opportunity while representing the community and the culmination of their degree program.

The exhibition is a collaboration with KCAI campus gallery director Michael Schonhoff with support from Block fellow Isabel Vargas. Public programs are organized with the support of the BFA Exhibition Advisory Committee, made up of 2020 graduates JR Junger, Lueking Knabe, Charlotte May, and Jada Patterson. The online viewing room is a partnership with KCAI’s Office of Communications with Jesslyn Jakobe designing 2020’s logo.

The exhibit is free and open to all, but tickets are limited and must be reserved in advance. People wanting to attend in-person can apply here. There is also an online viewing room, which can be accessed on the site when the exhibit opens to the public. It’s open from 12-5 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and masks will be required for entry.

Anyone with questions or needs for special arrangements can email visitartspace@kcai.edu.