JuneteenthKC celebration event goes virtual

Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the liberation of enslaved people, is especially relevant this year. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, many communities are experiencing a cultural shift and are taking steps to educate themselves and speak out against racism and police brutality. This effort coincides with Juneteenth and presents a unique opportunity to educate others on the significance of the holiday for the Black community.

In Kansas City, this holiday is typically celebrated with an event at the Nelson-Atkins, yet is going virtual this year due to coronavirus concerns and social distancing guidelines. Thus, the JuneteenthKC online event was born and is an accessible online event that features Black creatives in the Kansas City community.

The Nelson-Atkins seeks to focus on the creative impact of Black artists and creators. The virtual event will be hosted by DJ Joe and DJ Ice Cole. The event will also feature a conversation with Kansas’ Kevin Wilmot, Academy Award-winning filmmaker, and co-writer of Blackkklansman on the impact of his work.

The event will also feature streaming of the play “Coloring Within The Lines”, thanks to the generosity of the African American Artists Collective. In addition, a specially-curated Spotify playlist will be available that co-insides with the Nelson’s “30 Americans” exhibit.

The engaging mix of materials participants can dig into provides a unique opportunity for education that is not only relevant to Kansas City but also calls in the creative community and highlights their contributions to the Juneteenth celebration and Black Lives Matter movement.

This event is an opportunity for the many members of the Kansas City community to (virtually, of course) learn about the significance of Black history and creativity in a hands-on way. For more information about how to participate in this event, check out the Nelson’s Juneteenth webpage.