Support these local KC groups/organizations on Juneteenth to make this a better community
Here’s our list of places where you might consider donating on Juneteenth, divided by topic.
If you can, do your part.
Reform & Justice
- KC Community Bail Fund: They provide bail for people awaiting trial, granting them the opportunity to resume life before their trial.
- Missouri ACLU: They defend the rights of Missourians, including reform in criminal justice systems, reproduction rights, LGBTQ+ education, voting rights, and a list of other notable rights.
- Reale Justice Network: They advocate for social justice reform through tackling issues of cash bails, domestic violence prison pipelines, disabilities, police misconduct, and multiple other pressing issues.
- Showing Up for Racial Justice: They demand accountability for racial, economic, and gender justice through a system of chapter nationwide, including in KC.
- PeaceWorks Kansas City: They discourage the use of weaponry and war, instead advocating for peaceful civil resistance, educating the youth, and other methods of peace.
- Local NAACP Chapters: There are multiple NAACP chapters in the KC area, including KCMO, KCK, Johnson County, and more; they want equality of rights for all persons.
Education
- One Struggle KC: They connect communities of oppressed people for a society that benefits everyone.
- Race Project KC: They educate rising adults about the role of racism in history across the U.S. and in KC through initiatives.
- Urban League of KC: They empower disadvantaged people to secure civil rights and self-reliance through education and assisting those who need it.
- United We Stand KC: They organize multiple organizations to combat racism, xenophobia, sexism, homophobia, and racial inequality.
- Literary KC: They educate through advancement of literacy.
Economic
- Generating Income for Tomorrow: They provide financial stability for Black-owned businesses, specifically in low-income areas.
- Missouri Jobs with Justice: They organize power for justice and equality across Missouri through securing equality in social, racial, and economic realms.
- Stand Up KC: They advocate for liveable wages for fast food and retail workers.
- More2: They organize faith-based organizations to advocate for racial and economic equality to change statewide policies through grassroots movements.
- Kansas City DSA: They seek to reorganize economic order by highlighting issues in private profit, labor markets, race and gender discriination, and other important issues.
- KC Tenants:
Women’s Rights
- OneKC for Women: They connect working women in their quest for financial, personal, and professional self-sufficiency through resources, opportunities, and connections.
- Hope House: They provide a safe place for women, men, and children facing domestic violence.
- MOSCA: They prevent sexual assault and improve the lives of those affected by it through a system of support and help.
- Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet: They amplify the voices of more than 5,000 Black women through advocacy and affirmation.
- The Help KC: They empower women in trouble by supporting their careers, independence, and physical and mental health.
LGBTQ+ Rights
- KC Anti-Violence Project: They provide LGBTQ-specific domestic violence, sexual assault, and hate crime services, making them the only organization to specialize in LGBTQ+ domestic violence or sexual assault services in the area.
- Transformations KC: They host group sessions and support drop-ins for transgender and gender non-conforming adolescents.
- Kansas City Center for Inclusion: They provide community and resources for LGBTQ+ Kansas Citians through safe and inclusive spaces and activities.