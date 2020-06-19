Support these local KC groups/organizations on Juneteenth to make this a better community

Hanna Ellington,

Police Protest 06 03 20 6581

Here’s our list of places where you might consider donating on Juneteenth, divided by topic.

If you can, do your part.

Reform & Justice

  • KC Community Bail Fund: They provide bail for people awaiting trial, granting them the opportunity to resume life before their trial.
  • Missouri ACLU: They defend the rights of Missourians, including reform in criminal justice systems, reproduction rights, LGBTQ+ education, voting rights, and a list of other notable rights. 
  • Reale Justice Network: They advocate for social justice reform through tackling issues of cash bails, domestic violence prison pipelines, disabilities, police misconduct, and multiple other pressing issues.
  • Showing Up for Racial Justice: They demand accountability for racial, economic, and gender justice through a system of chapter nationwide, including in KC.
  • PeaceWorks Kansas City: They discourage the use of weaponry and war, instead advocating for peaceful civil resistance, educating the youth, and other methods of peace.
  • Local NAACP Chapters: There are multiple NAACP chapters in the KC area, including KCMO, KCK, Johnson County, and more; they want equality of rights for all persons.

Education

  • One Struggle KC: They connect communities of oppressed people for a society that benefits everyone.
  • Race Project KC: They educate rising adults about the role of racism in history across the U.S. and in KC through initiatives.
  • Urban League of KC: They empower disadvantaged people to secure civil rights and self-reliance through education and assisting those who need it.
  • United We Stand KC: They organize multiple organizations to combat racism, xenophobia, sexism, homophobia, and racial inequality.
  • Literary KC: They educate through advancement of literacy. 

Economic

  • Generating Income for Tomorrow: They provide financial stability for Black-owned businesses, specifically in low-income areas.
  • Missouri Jobs with Justice: They organize power for justice and equality across Missouri through securing equality in social, racial, and economic realms.
  • Stand Up KC: They advocate for liveable wages for fast food and retail workers.
  • More2: They organize faith-based organizations to advocate for racial and economic equality to change statewide policies through grassroots movements.
  • Kansas City DSA: They seek to reorganize economic order by highlighting issues in private profit, labor markets, race and gender discriination, and other important issues.
  • KC Tenants: 

Women’s Rights

  • OneKC for Women: They connect working women in their quest for financial, personal, and professional self-sufficiency through resources, opportunities, and connections.
  • Hope House: They provide a safe place for women, men, and children facing domestic violence.
  • MOSCA: They prevent sexual assault and improve the lives of those affected by it through a system of support and help.
  • Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet: They amplify the voices of more than 5,000 Black women through advocacy and affirmation.
  • The Help KC: They empower women in trouble by supporting their careers, independence, and physical and mental health.

LGBTQ+ Rights

  • KC Anti-Violence Project: They provide LGBTQ-specific domestic violence, sexual assault, and hate crime services, making them the only organization to specialize in LGBTQ+ domestic violence or sexual assault services in the area.
  • Transformations KC: They host group sessions and support drop-ins for transgender and gender non-conforming adolescents.
  • Kansas City Center for Inclusion: They provide community and resources for LGBTQ+ Kansas Citians through safe and inclusive spaces and activities.
Categories: News
Tags: , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.