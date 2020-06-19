Support these local KC groups/organizations on Juneteenth to make this a better community

Here’s our list of places where you might consider donating on Juneteenth, divided by topic.

If you can, do your part.

Reform & Justice

KC Community Bail Fund : They provide bail for people awaiting trial, granting them the opportunity to resume life before their trial.

Missouri ACLU : They defend the rights of Missourians, including reform in criminal justice systems, reproduction rights, LGBTQ+ education, voting rights, and a list of other notable rights.

Reale Justice Network : They advocate for social justice reform through tackling issues of cash bails, domestic violence prison pipelines, disabilities, police misconduct, and multiple other pressing issues.

Showing Up for Racial Justice : They demand accountability for racial, economic, and gender justice through a system of chapter nationwide, including in KC.

PeaceWorks Kansas City : They discourage the use of weaponry and war, instead advocating for peaceful civil resistance, educating the youth, and other methods of peace.

Local NAACP Chapters : There are multiple NAACP chapters in the KC area, including KCMO, KCK, Johnson County, and more; they want equality of rights for all persons.

Education

One Struggle KC : They connect communities of oppressed people for a society that benefits everyone.

Race Project KC : They educate rising adults about the role of racism in history across the U.S. and in KC through initiatives.

Urban League of KC : They empower disadvantaged people to secure civil rights and self-reliance through education and assisting those who need it.

United We Stand KC : They organize multiple organizations to combat racism, xenophobia, sexism, homophobia, and racial inequality.

Literary KC : They educate through advancement of literacy.

Economic

Generating Income for Tomorrow : They provide financial stability for Black-owned businesses, specifically in low-income areas.

Missouri Jobs with Justice : They organize power for justice and equality across Missouri through securing equality in social, racial, and economic realms.

Stand Up KC : They advocate for liveable wages for fast food and retail workers.

More 2 : They organize faith-based organizations to advocate for racial and economic equality to change statewide policies through grassroots movements.

Kansas City DSA : They seek to reorganize economic order by highlighting issues in private profit, labor markets, race and gender discriination, and other important issues.

KC Tenants:

Women’s Rights

OneKC for Women : They connect working women in their quest for financial, personal, and professional self-sufficiency through resources, opportunities, and connections.

Hope House : They provide a safe place for women, men, and children facing domestic violence.

MOSCA : They prevent sexual assault and improve the lives of those affected by it through a system of support and help.

Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet : They amplify the voices of more than 5,000 Black women through advocacy and affirmation.

The Help KC : They empower women in trouble by supporting their careers, independence, and physical and mental health.

LGBTQ+ Rights